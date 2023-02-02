ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man gets prison time for firearm-related charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NCN Investigates: Police fail to keep video of racially charged traffic stop

Police video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to death has been key to criminal charges against the officers and renewed a nationwide debate over the need for reform. At the same time, an investigation by News Channel Nebraska has uncovered a case of key police video disappearing. The video...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Police investigating armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer

BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Driver injured in beltway rollover

NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice officials discuss allowing UTVs, ATVs on city streets

BEATRICE – A Beatrice City Councilman wants the city to allow the use of all-terrain or utility vehicles on city streets. Tim Fralin says he’s gotten a lot of feedback from citizens who support that. Police Chief John Hickman says UTVs or ATVs are not allowed to travel...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area

BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
BRUNING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officers rescue man who fell through ice

SYRACUSE – Syracuse Fire and Rescue is crediting law enforcement officers from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol for helping save a man after he broke through the ice on a farm pond. The call was dispatched at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday. Syracuse Fire Chief...
SYRACUSE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Debra Oakes

Debra Irene Oakes, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away February 6, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 16, 1951 in Denver, Colorado to Elmer and Willa Dean (Snedon) Widman. Deb was raised in Denver Colorado where she attended high school, graduating from Cherry Creek High School. Debra was united in marriage to Ronald Oakes on May 16, 1969. She was a homemaker most of her life, raising and loving her three boys; George, Kevin, and Kenny.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Central baseball field vandalized

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska high school baseball team is seeking help from the public after their baseball field at Boyd Park was vandalized. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Central baseball coach Jerry Kreber shared images of the baseball field, noting that damage had been done to the bleachers, batting cage, and front entry gates.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Crete wrestlers claim championships at girls district tourneys

As the two-day girls district wrestling tournaments come to a close across the state, the field for the girls state championships is now in focus. In Ol' Red 99.5 country, Beatrice, Crete and Johnson County Central (JCC) are sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament later this month in February. Crete leads the way with six state qualifiers, JCC is sending three wrestlers to Omaha and a pair of Beatrice wrestlers made it to state.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Project would bring back park waterfall in south Beatrice

BEATRICE – There’s a move toward bringing back a feature at Chautauqua Park damaged by flooding several years ago. City officials are considering reinstalling a waterfall at the south end of the park, fed by a system that circulates water. The project has been estimated at about $100,000.
BEATRICE, NE

