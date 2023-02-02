Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man gets prison time for firearm-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Investigates: Police fail to keep video of racially charged traffic stop
Police video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to death has been key to criminal charges against the officers and renewed a nationwide debate over the need for reform. At the same time, an investigation by News Channel Nebraska has uncovered a case of key police video disappearing. The video...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Police investigating armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver injured in beltway rollover
NEBRASKA CITY – Emergency crews were called to the west intersection of the J. Sterling Morton Beltway Monday afternoon for a rollover accident. A car with Wyoming plates entered the median on the four-lane Highway 2 eastbound and crossed two westbound lanes before rolling. The driver was able to...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice officials discuss allowing UTVs, ATVs on city streets
BEATRICE – A Beatrice City Councilman wants the city to allow the use of all-terrain or utility vehicles on city streets. Tim Fralin says he’s gotten a lot of feedback from citizens who support that. Police Chief John Hickman says UTVs or ATVs are not allowed to travel...
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer County Sheriff looking for man missing from Bruning area
BRUNING, NE — The Thayer County Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance as they try to find a man reported missing from the Bruning area. Jamie Balluch was last seen Thursday, February 2. Officials say he is 43-years-old, 5'6" (five feet, six inches) tall and about 140 pounds....
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Officers rescue man who fell through ice
SYRACUSE – Syracuse Fire and Rescue is crediting law enforcement officers from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol for helping save a man after he broke through the ice on a farm pond. The call was dispatched at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday. Syracuse Fire Chief...
News Channel Nebraska
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
News Channel Nebraska
Protests re-ignite as construction vehicles arrive at proposed Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Just four days after a court decision seemingly went in favor of Native American advocates, members of the Niskíthe Prayer Camp are once again protesting as construction vehicles have shown up on the land of a proposed development in Lincoln. Work was temporarily halted on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Debra Oakes
Debra Irene Oakes, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away February 6, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 16, 1951 in Denver, Colorado to Elmer and Willa Dean (Snedon) Widman. Deb was raised in Denver Colorado where she attended high school, graduating from Cherry Creek High School. Debra was united in marriage to Ronald Oakes on May 16, 1969. She was a homemaker most of her life, raising and loving her three boys; George, Kevin, and Kenny.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Central baseball field vandalized
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Nebraska high school baseball team is seeking help from the public after their baseball field at Boyd Park was vandalized. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Central baseball coach Jerry Kreber shared images of the baseball field, noting that damage had been done to the bleachers, batting cage, and front entry gates.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Crete wrestlers claim championships at girls district tourneys
As the two-day girls district wrestling tournaments come to a close across the state, the field for the girls state championships is now in focus. In Ol' Red 99.5 country, Beatrice, Crete and Johnson County Central (JCC) are sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament later this month in February. Crete leads the way with six state qualifiers, JCC is sending three wrestlers to Omaha and a pair of Beatrice wrestlers made it to state.
News Channel Nebraska
Project would bring back park waterfall in south Beatrice
BEATRICE – There’s a move toward bringing back a feature at Chautauqua Park damaged by flooding several years ago. City officials are considering reinstalling a waterfall at the south end of the park, fed by a system that circulates water. The project has been estimated at about $100,000.
Comments / 0