housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
sneakernews.com

This Chicago Bulls-Friendly Jordan Legacy 312 Low Features New “23” Branding On The Sides

Developed with the help of Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low recently emerged in another color combination honoring Michael Jordan’s time on the hardwood. Obvious nods to the first three Air Jordan designs are joined by lockdown straps on the vamp. Both “Wings,” Nike, and Brand Jordan logos land on the latest take of the hybrid sneaker. And while the pair’s Chicago Bulls-friendly outfit is compelling, what’s most striking is the “23” printed onto the lateral side. The non-standard design choice further immortalizes M.J.’s legacy and is a fitting touch to the lifestyle model inspired by performance.
CHICAGO, IL
sheenmagazine.com

Meet Rican Da Menace, The Rap Princess Out Of Baltimore

If you’re not hip to Rican Da Menace, prepare to fall in love. With female rappers taking over the game now more than ever, Rican Da Menace inserts herself as a force to be reckoned with, bringing the heat with each release. On her most recent single and visual,...
BALTIMORE, MD
2foodtrippers

Donuts! Donuts! Donuts!

We we've eaten a lot of fried dough in our quest to find the best donuts in the world. This quest has taken us to four continents and even more countries. Which donut will be your favorite?

