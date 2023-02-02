ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed

RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man shot, hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a man on the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. APD says investigators determined he was shot around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Foul play not suspected in Edgewood teens’ deaths

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Moriarty High School students died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. The Edgewood Police Department says a propane heater was found running in a garage where the teens were found. Police say a fourth teen woke up Sunday morning around 11 a.m. and found the others dead in his […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher

NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Public help needed in finding FBI drug-trafficking offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque man wanted on federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges. Back in November, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Elliott Peralta’s home. They found two firearms, more than 1,000 grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl. Peralta […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

