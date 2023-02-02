Read full article on original website
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
1 dead after Central Avenue crash, police say
One person has died as a result of a crash, police said.
APD: Man shot, hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a man on the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. APD says investigators determined he was shot around […]
2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
Albuquerque shooting leads to one hospitalization
Authorities have provided a small amount of details
Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
Edgewood Police: 3 teens found dead in garage
Information about the incident was released Sunday evening.
Motorcyclist dies after Albuquerque crash, police say
APD's Motors Unit is taking over the investigation.
VIDEO: Driver rams into San Juan County Deputy cruiser, shot fired
The deputy involved is on leave as the investigation continues.
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
Father accused of leaving kid on bus facing domestic violence charge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for the father whose daughter was left alone on a city bus to be locked up until trial. It comes after he racked up a new domestic violence charge. Police say Nicholas Clinton was drunk when he lost the 5-year-old girl back on December 5 which prompted an Amber […]
PHOTOS: Early morning storm brings snow throughout New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a warmer weekend, parts of New Mexico got hit with an early morning snowstorm. Most of central New Mexico areas experienced wet roads. Western and northern parts of the state experienced slush and snow. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video […]
Grant's Monday Night Forecast
Grant's Monday Night Forecast

Light now moves into the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning.
Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help
Albuquerque business owner says retail theft 'out of control,' wants lawmakers to help
Truck plows through Albuquerque family’s apartment, police investigate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bad crash on Lead Avenue is under investigation, this time involving a truck that ran through an apartment. It happened on Lead Avenue near Sierra Drive SE, just west of Washington Street. Albuquerque Police responded to the La Mariana apartment complex Friday, before 10 a.m. Witnesses say the truck crashed into […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
Foul play not suspected in Edgewood teens’ deaths
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Moriarty High School students died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. The Edgewood Police Department says a propane heater was found running in a garage where the teens were found. Police say a fourth teen woke up Sunday morning around 11 a.m. and found the others dead in his […]
Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher
Public help needed in finding FBI drug-trafficking offender
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque man wanted on federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges. Back in November, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Elliott Peralta’s home. They found two firearms, more than 1,000 grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl. Peralta […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office works to recover elderly man’s body in trail area
Details on the case are limited.
