WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault
STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
klkntv.com
Teen caught after falling off stolen truck during getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a string of truck thefts early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., a 45-year-old man woke up to the sound of his Chevy Silverado starting at his home near Southwest 9th Street and West Denton Road. Police say the...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man gets prison time for firearm-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
klkntv.com
School bus involved in crash near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Public Schools bus was involved in a crash while heading to Hill Elementary early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road around 7:50 a.m. A silver Honda at the scene had damage to the driver’s side. No...
News Channel Nebraska
California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge
STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
KETV.com
25-year-old man arrested in relation to series of stolen catalytic converters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to a string of stolen catalytic converters. Union Soe was taken into custody on charges of criminal conspiracy. Despite Soe's arrest, investigators believe a group of people are responsible for multiple thefts in Omaha and Lincoln. Detectives said...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for drugs, terroristic threats
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 58-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for drug charges and terroristic threats after attempting to enter a residence. The Norfolk Police Division said it responded to a suspicious man that was at a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Ave. around 10:30 p.m., Friday. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for cocaine, marijuana
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was arrested near Stanton after cocaine was reportedly found in his vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding and defective on Highway 275, north of Stanton, on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.
