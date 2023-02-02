LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO