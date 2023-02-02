ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault

STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man gets prison time for firearm-related charge

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California man originally arrested near Pilger sentenced for 2021 meth charge

STANTON, Neb. – A California man who was arrested near Pilger and later fled the state before he could be sentenced was back in a northeast Nebraska courtroom on Monday. 37-year-old Jonathan Blekis was originally arrested in the fall of 2021 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Highway 275.
PILGER, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Two men arrested following fight

Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

25-year-old man arrested in relation to series of stolen catalytic converters

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to a string of stolen catalytic converters. Union Soe was taken into custody on charges of criminal conspiracy. Despite Soe's arrest, investigators believe a group of people are responsible for multiple thefts in Omaha and Lincoln. Detectives said...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for drugs, terroristic threats

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 58-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for drug charges and terroristic threats after attempting to enter a residence. The Norfolk Police Division said it responded to a suspicious man that was at a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Ave. around 10:30 p.m., Friday. According to...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for cocaine, marijuana

STANTON, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was arrested near Stanton after cocaine was reportedly found in his vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding and defective on Highway 275, north of Stanton, on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.
NORFOLK, NE

