Ability details for Dota 2’s next hero may have leaked ahead of next patch

It has been almost four months since we last heard about Dota 2’s newest hero, Muerta, and any details on the deathly duelist. However, in another set of leaks from internal game files, it appears fans may have an early glimpse at some concepts of her abilities. The Mournful...
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch

A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change

League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles

Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?

Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.
Overwatch 2 community’s Ramattra nicknames are dividing fans

Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced shooting game, where communication is key. Whille players can use various pings to make quick calls with their team, many others are willing to strengthen their communication by using the voice chat. Even in voice chat, players need to make very short and clear calls...
The best heroes for Capture the Flag in Overwatch 2

Capture the Flag was first introduced into Overwatch with the 2017 Year of the Rooster Lunar New Year event. Since then, it has become a mainstay in the arcade rotation, but many players are just starting to pick up the game mode with 2023’s Lunar New Year event. Capture...
Is Team Deathmatch permanent in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends players asked, and after a few years, Respawn Entertainment listened. Season 16 marks the official addition of the long-requested Team Deathmatch mode, entering the playlist as a limited-time mode. Team Deathmatch pits two squads of three players in six-vs-six combat. Matches are divided into 30-point rounds, and the...
LS and Caedrel agree on the best AD carry in LEC right now

League of Legends pro players are all driven by a single goal—to be the best. But there’s only room for one player in each role, and Caedrel and LS have agreed one pro player is the top-performing AD carry in the LEC this split. During a recent stream,...
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update

One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
One of the most-played VALORANT agents through Diamond is shown no love in Radiant and Immortal

VALORANT players can agree that VCT matches, as well as pro play in general, don’t reflect the reality of the ladder. But even in ranked games, some tiers don’t have the same meta as others. Typically, agents don’t feature the same performance stats on average in lower and higher tiers. This is especially true for one specific agent who is the second or third-most picked agent in all tiers, except in Radiant and Immortal, VALORANT’s highest-ranked tiers.
Dota 2 community sounds the alarm on cheaters as hacks start to run rampant

Multiple cheating accusations have shaken the Dota 2 community in recent months. With professional matches’ integrity getting questioned, fans started investigating their ranked matches and the hacking world as a whole. As a Dota 2 fan took a deep dive into the darker side of the game, they revealed...

