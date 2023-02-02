Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
If it ain’t broke: ZywOo has surprise approach to CS:GO solo practice that is clearly working
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut might eventually be the best player to ever touch CS:GO, and we as viewers might be able to learn a thing or two from his unique training methods. While every other pro player in the world spends hours in aim-training lobbies, the French superstar seems to have a different tactic.
dotesports.com
Ability details for Dota 2’s next hero may have leaked ahead of next patch
It has been almost four months since we last heard about Dota 2’s newest hero, Muerta, and any details on the deathly duelist. However, in another set of leaks from internal game files, it appears fans may have an early glimpse at some concepts of her abilities. The Mournful...
dotesports.com
Mercy mains baffled by unexpected nerfs to hero in latest Overwatch 2 patch
A new season coming soon to Overwatch 2, bringing a new battle pass, map rotation, and an array of balance changes to shift the meta. But one adjustment wasn’t expected at all by players, and they were baffled when they discovered them in the patch notes. Mercy received a...
dotesports.com
League thrown into chaos after Riot accidentally deletes every Patch 13.1b change
League of Legends was temporarily thrown into chaos on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted every Patch 13.1B change originally shipped onto live servers. Riot Games has since solved the surprise reversion issue, reloading the late January patch back into the game and re-enabling ranked and draft picks across the board.
dotesports.com
League personalities call out Riot for singling out LeTigress as person behind controversial Doublelift and TSM LCS broadcast monologue
Riot Games got its share of criticism following the controversial Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen’s monologue on Feb. 3 during the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split. Many personalities called out the organizers of the competition for not releasing any statement of its own and being silent...
dotesports.com
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
dotesports.com
LCS broadcaster LeTigress apologizes to TSM for monologue that sparked league-wide backlash
League of Legends broadcaster Gabby “LeTigress” Durden has apologized for the monologue she delivered on Friday night’s LCS broadcast prior to the game between 100 Thieves and TSM. The segment, which LeTigress delivered on the official LCS stream, recapped much of the history between 100 Thieves AD...
dotesports.com
When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?
Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 community’s Ramattra nicknames are dividing fans
Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced shooting game, where communication is key. Whille players can use various pings to make quick calls with their team, many others are willing to strengthen their communication by using the voice chat. Even in voice chat, players need to make very short and clear calls...
dotesports.com
Reigning VALORANT world champions dominated Twitter in 2022, but Japanese esports is the biggest surprise
VALORANT saw monstrous growth across 2022 especially in its esports ecosystem, with growing viewership across domestic and international tournaments, capping off the year with a record-breaking world championship event at Champions. Not only did LOUD acquire a world championship in VALORANT, but they also led the way in engagement as...
dotesports.com
The best heroes for Capture the Flag in Overwatch 2
Capture the Flag was first introduced into Overwatch with the 2017 Year of the Rooster Lunar New Year event. Since then, it has become a mainstay in the arcade rotation, but many players are just starting to pick up the game mode with 2023’s Lunar New Year event. Capture...
dotesports.com
Is Team Deathmatch permanent in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends players asked, and after a few years, Respawn Entertainment listened. Season 16 marks the official addition of the long-requested Team Deathmatch mode, entering the playlist as a limited-time mode. Team Deathmatch pits two squads of three players in six-vs-six combat. Matches are divided into 30-point rounds, and the...
dotesports.com
LS and Caedrel agree on the best AD carry in LEC right now
League of Legends pro players are all driven by a single goal—to be the best. But there’s only room for one player in each role, and Caedrel and LS have agreed one pro player is the top-performing AD carry in the LEC this split. During a recent stream,...
dotesports.com
HellRaisers are looking at a 50 percent DPC point penalty heading into the Dota 2 Lima Major
HellRaisers (HR) beat Virtus.pro in the race for the last Lima Major spot, but the team’s already set to receive a penalty that would cause them to forfeit over 50 percent of any potential DPC point earnings from the tournament due to a roster change. Shortly after qualifying for...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 season 3 dives deep into Asian mythology with new cosmetics, battle pass rewards
Following a season centered around Greek mythology, Overwatch 2 is preparing to introduce players to more cosmetics based on stories told around the world—this time, bringing players deep into the intricacies of Asian mythologies. Overwatch 2’s season three battle pass will connect the game’s large roster of heroes to...
dotesports.com
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update
One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
dotesports.com
One of the most-played VALORANT agents through Diamond is shown no love in Radiant and Immortal
VALORANT players can agree that VCT matches, as well as pro play in general, don’t reflect the reality of the ladder. But even in ranked games, some tiers don’t have the same meta as others. Typically, agents don’t feature the same performance stats on average in lower and higher tiers. This is especially true for one specific agent who is the second or third-most picked agent in all tiers, except in Radiant and Immortal, VALORANT’s highest-ranked tiers.
dotesports.com
‘This is just so weird’: Doublelift explains why LeTigress’ TSM monologue missed the mark
On Feb. 4, two LCS teams who could easily reign supreme and snag the cup for themselves clashed—TSM and 100 Thieves. To hype up the audience for the match, the LCS broadcasting team prepared a segment featuring Reddit and Twitter posts on the TSM controversy that happened in 2022.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 community sounds the alarm on cheaters as hacks start to run rampant
Multiple cheating accusations have shaken the Dota 2 community in recent months. With professional matches’ integrity getting questioned, fans started investigating their ranked matches and the hacking world as a whole. As a Dota 2 fan took a deep dive into the darker side of the game, they revealed...
dotesports.com
Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’
The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy. Most of...
Comments / 0