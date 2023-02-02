Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Related
wvlt.tv
TSU's Aristocrat of Bands wins two Grammys!
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Updated: 1 hour ago. The victim also reportedly tried to follow, but fell while chasing her. Demolition to...
wvlt.tv
Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee for one more dance on Saturday during the UT vs. Auburn basketball game. “It’s been really refreshing the acceptance that it’s brought and the notoriety, I guess, of the...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Auto Show returns
Going to the super bowl is a reality for several UT students. The business school students are going to Glendale, Arizona to work some of the events around the game. It’s part of a program called Big Orange Combine. Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard, police...
wvlt.tv
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says. Updated: 3 hours ago. The victim also...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee ambulance medicine shortage
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. The victim also...
wvlt.tv
Invest Appalachia funds community improvement projects
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Updated: 6 hours ago. The victim also reportedly tried to follow, but fell while chasing her. Demolition to...
wvlt.tv
Car crashes into Gibbs High School
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a car crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO officials. KCSO deputies responded to the call at 7:15 p.m., officials with the office said. The driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KCSO officials said.
wvlt.tv
Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says
The victim also reportedly tried to follow, but fell while chasing her. Going to the super bowl is a reality for several UT students. The business school students are going to Glendale, Arizona to work some of the events around the game. It’s part of a program called Big Orange Combine.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee students Super Bowl-bound
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some University of Tennessee students will actually be at the Super Bowl as part of a program where UT students can learn from the pros in their field. “I’m so excited. I never thought in my life I’d get to go to a Super Bowl,” Mallory...
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. The Dwight Kessel Scholarship is a one-time award funded by the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation. Those interested can apply here by March 10, 2023. Applicants have to be...
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro responds after crash traps two drivers in cars
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a “serious crash” on Maynardville Highway Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell. The crash happened near the Tractor Supply Co., Bagwell said. When crews arrived on scene, they reportedly found two damaged cars, which had...
wvlt.tv
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue. Updated: 9 hours ago. Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue. University of...
wvlt.tv
Webb School standout signs with Navy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School quarterback Charles Robinson is arguably one of the most talented football players to come out of Knoxville this year. With a large contingent of classmates, coaches and family on hand, the talented QB put pen to paper signing a letter of intent to continue his education and play football for the Naval Academy.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Knoxville police find 80 pounds of marijuana in home, report says. Knoxville Police Department responders found 80 pounds of marijuana in a Knoxville home, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says. Updated: 20 hours ago. The victim also...
wvlt.tv
New school coming to Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
wvlt.tv
Dandridge Police officers recognized for saving woman from burning home
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the middle of the night on a cold day in January, Samantha Hodnett was sound asleep and unaware of the fire burning inside her camper just feet away. As Dandridge Police Department officers Michael Adams and Sam Cameron responded to the fires, which impacted at...
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Comments / 0