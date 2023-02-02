Read full article on original website
Denese Harris
4d ago
a little jail time will help them to make better choices in the future.
WIS-TV
Spring Valley High School student charged in threats against Lexington County schools
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student has been charged in connection with the February 2, threats made to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. According to law enforcement, the student communicated electronically about a bomb having been placed at both locations.
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
wach.com
Sheriff: 15-year-old arrested, accused in deadly stabbing
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County law enforcement has arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of a stabbing incident in Elgin, and leading officers on a man hunt Monday afternoon. Officials said the teen was connected to a stabbing incident reported on McGee Court in Elgin reported. Kershaw County Sheriff's...
Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
Shooting kills one man, injures another, Columbia police investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Two Notch road around 9pm Monday night. When officers arrived at the location in the 2300 block of Two Notch road, officers found a man shot. They transported to him to the hospital. A second man who was shot arrived at the hospital. Officers were notified by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.
WIS-TV
Richland Two school leaders call board meeting following string of email threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School operations are returning back to normal after threats disrupted class time at several Richland Two Schools. Emails sent to schools across the Midlands last week forced some students to have to learn from home, while other campuses had to lock down for hours at a time.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
WIS-TV
School threat at White Knoll High School Monday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a threat toward White Knoll High School that happened Monday morning. According to authorities, students and staff have been evacuated from the building and said no one is allowed on or off campus except for law enforcement and district/school administrators.
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges former Kershaw Sheriff’s deputy with assault and battery
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)—The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced 38 year-old Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd degree on Feb. 6. SLED agents investigated Goldsmith after allegations were made of excessive use of force involving the former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy on May 24, 2020.
Sheriff, inmate families, Richland County, NAACP reflect on the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five inmates are now facing murder charges after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the death of fellow inmate Antonious Randolph. The 29-year-old was behind bars and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. On Friday, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott condemned the actions of...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street. The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. The Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in three separate cases, say officials. Authorities say...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man arrested in neighborhood shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of 22-year-old Darian Kristopher Riley for a shooting incident on the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the incident location in reference to a...
abccolumbia.com
Man killed after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies say one man is dead after a shooting at a KFC parking lot in Bishopville. According to investigators, the victim went to the restaurant on Sumter Highway to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle. But several...
Charges announced after inmate death at Midlands jail
A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph.
wach.com
Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
abccolumbia.com
Search for suspects after Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds in Lexington
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify three men from an incident at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. According to investigators, on January 29, three men were seen on surveillance camera walking up to the back of the school and climbing onto the roof of the school. Investigators say the individuals threw a Molotov cocktail which landed on the pavement and exploded. They left in a white Sedan.
coladaily.com
Three wanted after explosive device set off near Lexington elementary school
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for three people who allegedly set off an explosive device near Pleasant Hill Elementary School. According to a social media post from the sheriff's department, three men walked up to the back of the school on the night of Jan. 29 and climbed onto the roof.
WIS-TV
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
