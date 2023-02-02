Read full article on original website
Former LEC champions keep Winter Split title hopes alive, lock in group stage spot in final match
KOI locked in the second-to-last spot for the LEC Winter Split Group Stage after demolishing Astralis. The two teams faced off on the last day of the regular season fighting for one of the last two spots for the second stage of the competition, and after, KOI stood alone on top.
First LEC pentakill of 2023 pushes MAD Lions to joint-first place
Nisqy, the LEC Summer Split MVP of 2022 clutched a game scoring the first pentakill of the 2023 season as MAD Lions were struggling to contain Team Heretics. With the game and the series turned around, they are now tied for first with Team Vitality in the league. MAD Lions...
‘No excuses’: Odoamne and Excel aim for LEC Spring Split redemption after elimination
Excel lost to SK Gaming today and became the first team to be eliminated from the 2023 LEC Winter Split. After entering the second-to-last day of the regular season with only the hope of reaching a tiebreak situation, Excel had to defeat all their opponents to avoid elimination — but SK Gaming was not going to go down easily.
Why is Senna not picked in a League meta of ADC supports?
It has been a rather eventful start to the League of Legends competitive season. Not only have fans witnessed underdog teams like SK Gaming or Invictus Gaming thriving in their own regions, but there have also been many new innovative picks across the world, especially in the support role. This...
Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play
Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system. The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.
TSM’s perfect final game caps incredible ALGS Split One Playoffs victory
The Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs featured some of the tensest and even competition in professional Apex history—but in the end, viewers were treated to a result that might sound familiar to long-time fans of the scene: a TSM victory. TSM entered the Split One Playoffs as...
Why was League Patch 13.1b reverted?
On Feb.6, many League of Legends players were thrown into confusion by seeing all changes introduced alongside Patch 13.1b being reverted temporarily. In addition, players couldn’t queue up for ranked games and saw a dozen champions being removed from the champion select phase, as well as items and runes. Many worried that a game-breaking bug had surfaced and would paralyze League for a while.
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
All skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 13.3
Gear up, League of Legends players. Patch 13.3 is almost here. This time around, the newest update will take a few champions under its scope. Five of them are getting directly nerfed, with almost a dozen receiving buffs across the board. And, more importantly, the much-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework will also be live in this patch. This set of changes is expected to once again shake up the meta, most notably (and hopefully in the eyes of many) support tanks.
Riot disables TFT Set 8 Ranked over bug
Riot Games has disabled all Ranked queues for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight after a bug reverted balance changes back to the 13.1 B-patch. Players attempting to climb the ladder today were unable to play Ranked once a bug was discovered. All Ranked TFT Set Eight games were disabled by Riot around 5pm CT on Feb. 6 after a glitch reverted the 13.1 C-patch back to the 13.1 B-patch. The same bug also reverted the patch in League of Legends Ranked queues.
ImperialHal cements dual-input legend status with ALGS MVP win
TSM won the Split One Playoffs in eight games, cementing the team as three-time international Apex Legends champions on Feb. 5. Their IGL, Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen, celebrated not only putting TSM back on top of the world with their third international title but a milestone that nobody else has ever achieved.
How to play Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends
Team Deathmatch (TDM) is the newest feature of Apex Legends. The long-awaited game mode has been a part of countless multiplayer titles for years and legends across the globe have been waiting for it to make its way onto the FPS since 2019. With Apex season 16 rolling in next...
These are the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2’s roster of heroes seems to be always growing, so there is always a new choice to be made when queuing up for some matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or anything else in-game. The meta is always changing in OW2. With each passing update, seasonal content drop, and...
Why isn’t Apex Legends getting a new legend in season 16?
Season 16 of Apex Legends—also known as Revelry—is launching on Feb. 14. The entire season is a celebration of Apex, taking the game’s fourth anniversary as an opportunity to flood players with content that both celebrates its past and builds the foundations for its future. This includes some big changes coming to the class system and a new weapon for the first time in over a year.
LCS broadcaster LeTigress apologizes to TSM for monologue that sparked league-wide backlash
League of Legends broadcaster Gabby “LeTigress” Durden has apologized for the monologue she delivered on Friday night’s LCS broadcast prior to the game between 100 Thieves and TSM. The segment, which LeTigress delivered on the official LCS stream, recapped much of the history between 100 Thieves AD...
When does Apex’s Mixtape playlist release?
Some of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes aren’t as limited-time as they have been in the past few years. While these short-lived modes can make triumphant returns every now and then for some extra spice (such as Control) or make explosive debuts (such as Gun Run), they tend to only be playable for brief windows—or at least they were until season 16.
Liquid and oSee answer the doubters with foundational win over FaZe to reach IEM Katowice playoffs
For the first time in almost two years, Team Liquid have finally got one over on former teammate Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken and FaZe Clan, eliminating the reigning champions from IEM Katowice 2023 today and stealing one of the final playoff spots. The win for Liquid is also their first victory against Twistzz on LAN.
How do I get a Riot Gun Buddy? Who is the next VALORANT break-out star? VALORANT Mail Room
This is the first installment of the George Geddes’ Mail Room for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will answer questions from Twitter regarding VALORANT news. It’s a tale as old as time; VALORANT players looking to get their hands on a Gun Buddy with a small Riot logo situated on a boring background.
Apex is removing Arenas, but getting a new LTM playlist in its place
Apex Legends fans can say farewell to Arenas, but fans are getting a long-anticipated upgrade when the shooter’s season 16 launches on Feb. 14. Respawn Entertainment will retire the mode in the next season, Revelry, developers revealed in a press conference ahead of the new season. The team also gave fans a taste of its successor, the promising Mixtape playlist.
The best heroes for Capture the Flag in Overwatch 2
Capture the Flag was first introduced into Overwatch with the 2017 Year of the Rooster Lunar New Year event. Since then, it has become a mainstay in the arcade rotation, but many players are just starting to pick up the game mode with 2023’s Lunar New Year event. Capture...
