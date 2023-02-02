Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City woman ordered to probation after drug trial
FALLS CITY – Kristy Keller, 49, of Falls City was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months probation for possession of methamphetamine in September of 2021. She was also sentenced to time served of six days for obstructing a peace officer and fined $100 for paraphernalia. A trial, five Richardson County...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
klkntv.com
klin.com
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man gets prison time for firearm-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts a Lincoln man in prison for 2 1/2 years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Dekevious Riley, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 3. He was charged for being a marijuana user in possession of a firearm. Riley will serve 30 months in prison along with three years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after an overnight pursuit. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police were tracking a stolen vehicle with a helicopter at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen and the driver fled from...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
WIBW
Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
KETV.com
25-year-old man arrested in relation to series of stolen catalytic converters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to a string of stolen catalytic converters. Union Soe was taken into custody on charges of criminal conspiracy. Despite Soe's arrest, investigators believe a group of people are responsible for multiple thefts in Omaha and Lincoln. Detectives said...
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Investigates: Police fail to keep video of racially charged traffic stop
Police video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols to death has been key to criminal charges against the officers and renewed a nationwide debate over the need for reform. At the same time, an investigation by News Channel Nebraska has uncovered a case of key police video disappearing. The video...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brent William Michael, of Malvern, on Friday for Driving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,000. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 26-year-old Summer Brooke French, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for...
News Channel Nebraska
RTC staff member gets assaulted by inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating an assault of a staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the RTC assaulted a staff member resulting in serious injury, Saturday. NDCS said the assault happened in the afternoon when the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
klkntv.com
Teen caught after falling off stolen truck during getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a string of truck thefts early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., a 45-year-old man woke up to the sound of his Chevy Silverado starting at his home near Southwest 9th Street and West Denton Road. Police say the...
