Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory Beach case

Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed in the boat crash case. Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory …. Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson

Dr. Talmadge Anderson was an educator, activist and scholar born in Hazlehurst and raised in Dublin. Anderson would become a leader in the field of Black Studies in the U.S. In Washington State, he would gain a reputation as a preservationist. Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson. Dr. Talmadge Anderson...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on the Hostess City

Several local groups spoke out Sunday against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown Savannah. Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on …. Several local groups spoke out Sunday against SCAD saying it’s time for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Chatham County Police Department investigates double shooting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured Sunday morning. According to CCPD, officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, CCPD said they found...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Honoring Black History: Air(wo)man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Did you know that the Tuskegee Airmen included women?. Sergeant Amelia Jones of Daufuskie Island would serve as a Tuskegee Airmen for 2 years under the leadership of Colonel Benjamin O. Davis. Sergeant Jones received a Tuskegee Airmen red jacket at the Mighty Eighth Air...
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

1 injured, another arrested in N. Parkwood Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured in Savannah Sunday. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jordan Drive where they found Kavon Smalls suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election

Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election. Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Day 11 of Murdaugh double murder ends with more witness …. Andrew Davis is live from the Colleton County courthouse. Bulloch...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island PD seeks persons of interest in recent vandalism

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island. Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls. “While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Bulloch County Man Charged with Insurance Fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
SAVANNAH, GA

