WSAV-TV
More witnesses, financial crimes evidence admitted as Alex Murdaugh murder trial enters week 3
More witnesses, financial crimes evidence admitted …. Week 3 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial continues. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh’s …. Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm while testifying. Honoring Black History: Air(wo)man. Honoring Black...
WSAV-TV
Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after shoving student
A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after …. A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video...
WSAV-TV
Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory Beach case
Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed in the boat crash case. Mark Tinsley explains motion to compel in Mallory …. Tinsley and defense attorney Phillip Barber had a combative back-and-forth over the motion to compel that Tinsley filed...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson
Dr. Talmadge Anderson was an educator, activist and scholar born in Hazlehurst and raised in Dublin. Anderson would become a leader in the field of Black Studies in the U.S. In Washington State, he would gain a reputation as a preservationist. Honoring Black History: Dr. Talmadge Anderson. Dr. Talmadge Anderson...
WSAV-TV
Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on the Hostess City
Several local groups spoke out Sunday against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown Savannah. Community members rally against SCAD’s impacts on …. Several local groups spoke out Sunday against SCAD saying it’s time for the...
wtoc.com
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - For three years Mushelle Shelley Smith was the caretaker for Alex’s mom, known as Ms. Libby. Smith testified about her interactions with Alex not only the night of the murders but a few days after as well. The jury has seen emotion from the defense...
Possible breach of contract between the City of Savannah and the Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are learning more tonight about a possible breach of contract between the city and the Savannah Bananas. The team plays at Grayson Stadium but one News 3 viewer tells us that technically they shouldn’t—at least, not right now. In August, the Savannah Bananas left the Coastal Plain League to go […]
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
Death of Murdaugh boat crash victim Mallory Beach in spotlight at double murder trial
Mark Tinsley, a South Carolina attorney. testified Monday that the Murdaugh family was given special treatment after a 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
WJCL
Chatham County Police Department investigates double shooting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another seriously injured Sunday morning. According to CCPD, officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, CCPD said they found...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Air(wo)man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Did you know that the Tuskegee Airmen included women?. Sergeant Amelia Jones of Daufuskie Island would serve as a Tuskegee Airmen for 2 years under the leadership of Colonel Benjamin O. Davis. Sergeant Jones received a Tuskegee Airmen red jacket at the Mighty Eighth Air...
1 injured, another arrested in N. Parkwood Drive shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured in Savannah Sunday. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jordan Drive where they found Kavon Smalls suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives […]
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
wtoc.com
WSAV-TV
Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election
Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election. Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Day 11 of Murdaugh double murder ends with more witness …. Andrew Davis is live from the Colleton County courthouse. Bulloch...
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
Tybee Island PD seeks persons of interest in recent vandalism
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island. Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls. “While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Bulloch County Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Eugene Howard, 61, of Statesboro, has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. In June of 2021, Mr. Howard was involved in a vehicle collision and shortly thereafter filed a claim with Progressive Insurance. Mr. Howard’s claim was successfully processed, and he was eligible for $3,749.23 from Progressive towards his repair costs. Next month, Mr. Howard was involved in another vehicle collision and submitted photos with bumper damage identical to the prior incident as evidence in a second insurance claim.
SPD seeks suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard […]
