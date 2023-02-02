Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday concert and celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A celebratory concert was held in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum. The event was hosted by the Colajazz Foundation and organizers say the concert kicks off Black History Month at the state museum. The museum also dedicating the day as Drink Small day to honor drink Small’s career, legacy and profound musical impact.
abccolumbia.com
White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
abccolumbia.com
Riverbanks Zoo Valentine’s Day Ick Gram
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Love is in the air because its Valentine’s Day but what if you have a love you need squashed?. The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden says it can help exterminate any harsh feelings. This Valentine’s Day, you can give a donation of $15 and Riverbanks will personally send a cockroach (replica) and an icky fact sheet to the pest in your life.
abccolumbia.com
Vigil held for Tyre Nichols at Columbia City Hall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered at the Columbia City Hall to honor the life of Tyre Nichols. According to investigators, Nichols was pulled over in what seemed to be a simple traffic stop and then was brutally beaten. It happened on January 27th and a video was released that shows officers striking Nichols nine times in less than four minutes. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.
WIS-TV
S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album on Sunday night. According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”
abccolumbia.com
Missing and unidentified persons in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families of missing persons had the opportunity to provide DNA and information that could help in cases. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says there are around 18 missing person and unidentified person cases in Richland County. The event was held Segra Park where local police departments were also in attendance. Families of missing persons were able to open new reports and have them entered in the National Crime Information Center.
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
abccolumbia.com
Bureau of Labor Statistics: 517K jobs added in Jan.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Despite recession fears, there are more signs that the labor market is still strong. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January. The surge is a big surprise—economists were only expecting about 185,000 additional jobs. The unemployment rate fell...
WIS-TV
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a power outage after a collision. Police said an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road, causing an outage along the 6400 block of Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads. A power pole was previously struck by...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Garners Ferry & Leesburg Rd blocked after power line collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have blocked the area along Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads after an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines leading to a widespread power outage. An investigation by Columbia Police Department’s Southeast Region officers found a power pole was previously struck by an unrelated collision on...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
abccolumbia.com
SC State Fair opens applications for 2023 college scholarships
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Fair is accepting applications for its 26th annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program. The program awards high school seniors who will be attending a SC university, college, or institution $300,000 in college scholarships. Scholarships in the amount of $6,000 will be...
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
Orangeburg artist uses art to reflect his experiences in rural South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg artist Floyd Gordon has been painting for 75 years. His art reflects his real life experiences growing up in rural Orangeburg County in the 1960s. Gordon grew up in a family of 13 sharecroppers. “In the first grade, my first grade teacher gave me a...
WIS-TV
Columbia Fire Department investigating fires in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Fire Department is investigating two fires that occurred in the early morning. According to officials, Cola-Fire Battalion 4 crews responded to a mobile home on fire in Hopkins around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in the bedroom of the home, and no one...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
abccolumbia.com
CPD investigates deadly shooting along Two Notch Rd.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively searching the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, where they are gathering ballistics evidence left behind after getting reports of shots fired in the area. Authorities say the ‘shot spotter alert’ came out around 9 p.m. Monday night. Two...
