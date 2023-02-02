Tom Brady's Final Mistake: Cowboys' Kearse Keeps That Ball

With Tom Brady calling it quits, football lovers are collecting memories. But Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse has something even more special than that.

FRISCO - Tom Brady is leaving.

But his final interception ball is forever.

Jayron Kearse, the play-making safety of the Dallas Cowboys, will forever be able to lay claim to being an important answer to a trivia question:

"Who was the last player to intercept a Brady pass?''

As Cowboys fans will recall fondly, the big play occurred during this year’s Wild Card round matchup between Tampa Bay and Dallas, when the Cowboys cruised to a resounding 31-14 victory. ... and made the 45-year-old Brady appear almost mortal.

It can be speculated that maybe in a way big or small, "the Cowboys retired Brady,'' who made his goodbye announcement this week . But for certain, Kearse can hold in his hands the evidence of his contribution to the big decision.

Kearse has the ball.

Kearse is keeping the ball.

"Good thing I held on to this one,'' Kearse tweeted after Brady's announcement. "Helluva career TB12, the GOAT!!''

Kearse shared a photo of the special ball in his tweet congratulating Brady, who in that game was just 35-for-66 passing, with any of the statistically damage done after the score was out of reach.

Brady of course leaves behind him a legacy that will be unmatched legacy; if he is in the business of collecting footballs that have special memories attached, he'd need a museum to hold them all.

But for Jayron Kearse? He got possession of a ball that mattered in that playoff game ... and he's keeping that ball that will now matter forever.

