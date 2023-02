Major Outlet Releases Contract Projections For Top Bengals Free Agents

Cincinnati could make a few of these numbers work.

CINCINNATI — PFF unveiled its top 100 NFL free agents on Thursday and had some interesting contract projections attached. Four Bengals players made the list—along with a monetary figure :

• Safety Jessie Bates III (No. 4 overall): Five years, $75 million ($40m guaranteed)

• Safety Vonn Bell (No. 45): Three years, $22 million ($13.25m guaranteed)

• Linebacker Germaine Pratt (No. 51): Three years, $24.75 million ($14.75m guaranteed)

• Tight end Hayden Hurst (No. 74): Three years, $28.5 million ($17m guaranteed)

Bates is as good as gone at that number, and good for him, he has played near an All-Pro level for the better part of three seasons.

Hurst seems like a longshot to return at that number as well, given they let C.J. Uzomah walk out the door for less last offseason.

The other two are manageable. Cincinnati could very well bring back Pratt and Bell if both players' markets work out like this. It's all about a month away as the wait for free agency continues.

