Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Incyte's (INCY) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top on Jakafi, Opzelura
INCY - Free Report) earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter of 2022 on strong Jakafi and newly approved Opzelura. The company reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents, up 10 cents from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in Jakafi and Opzelura.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q4 Earnings This Week
We are in the middle of the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, results are mostly in line with expectations. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline as well as the guidance given by companies. A total...
Zacks.com
Xylem (XYL) Beats on Q4 Earnings & Revenues, Hikes Dividend
XYL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) of 92 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. The bottom line increased 46% year over year. Xylem’s revenues of $1,506 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,415 million and...
Zacks.com
Energizer (ENR) Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y
ENR - Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading hours on Feb 6, following soft first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Both the top and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased year over year. ENR’s shares have increased 1.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.2% decline....
Zacks.com
Leggett (LEG) Q4 Earnings Miss, Stock Falls, 2023 View Tepid
LEG - Free Report) reported tepid results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Both the earnings and net sales missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased on a year-over-year basis. Shares of the company fell 4.06% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 6. The downtrend was caused by...
Zacks.com
More from Q4 Earnings: Global Week Ahead
In the Global Week Ahead, the Q4 earnings bonanza rumbles on. There are four industry groups with major Q4 company reports out this week. In the U.S., we hear from major media and consumer products groups. In Europe, we hear from big oil producers and renewable energy firms. After the...
Zacks.com
Activision (ATVI) Q4 Earnings Fall, Call of Duty Steers Sales
ATVI - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022, down 22.8% year over year. Consolidated revenues increased 7.9% year over year to $2.3 billion. Total revenues increased 49.2% to $3.37 billion after adjusting for revenues from non-reportable segments, the net effect from the recognition...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, '23 EPS View Up
TDG - Free Report) has reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 by 6.3%. The bottom line improved by a solid 52.7% from the prior-year reported figure of $3 per share. Barring one-time items, the company has reported GAAP...
Zacks.com
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
RCL - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 5% in the pre-market trading session. Jason Liberty,...
Zacks.com
BP Misses on Q4 Earnings, Plans to Repurchase $2.75B Shares
BP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.59 per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.65 per share but rose from $1.23 reported a year ago. Total quarterly revenues of $70,356 million surpassed...
Zacks.com
Delta Apparel (DLA) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Factors to Note
DLA - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 7, after the market closes. The bottom line of this designer and manufacturer of activewear and lifestyle apparel is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 for first-quarter earnings per share has been revised in the past 30 days to a loss per share of 54 cents from a loss per share of 23 cents. The revised figure compares unfavorably with earnings of 51 cents per share seen in the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Ventas (VTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
VTR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 9, after market close. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the previous quarter, this Chicago, IL-based healthcare...
Zacks.com
Surmodics (SRDX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, FY23 View Revised
SRDX - Free Report) delivered an adjusted loss per share of 50 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which is wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 13 cents per share. However, the figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 64 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Dividend Up
CINF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income of $1.27 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The bottom line decreased 35.5% year over year. The insurer’s results benefited from improved earned premiums and investment income, partly offset by escalating costs, poor underwriting results and deteriorated...
Zacks.com
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
SWKS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreasing 17.5% year over year. Revenues of $1.33 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.94% but decreased 12% on a year-over-year basis. Mobile revenues accounted for 65%...
Zacks.com
Will Segmental Performance Aid Huntington's (HII) Q4 Earnings?
HII - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 9 before market open. Huntington Ingalls delivered an earnings surprise of 29.45% in the last reported quarter. The company came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.59%. Sales growth in the Mission Technologies segment may have benefited its top line in the fourth quarter, partially offset by an expected decline in sales in the Ingalls and Newport segment.
Zacks.com
UDR Q4 FFOA Meets Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Dividend Hiked
UDR Inc. (. UDR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 funds from operations as adjusted (FFOA) per share of 61 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure increased 12.9% from the prior-year quarter’s 54 cents. Quarterly results reflect a year-over-year rise in revenues driven by healthy...
Zacks.com
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
SAVE - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents and turned around from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 64 cents. Revenues of $1,391.3 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,389 million and improved 40.9% year over year on the back of increased flight volume and higher operating yields.
Zacks.com
CNA Financial (CNA) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top, Dividend Up
CNA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 core earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.7%. The bottom line increased 4.1% year over year. The insurer’s results reflected solid top-line growth and strong underwriting profitability. CNA Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. CNA...
Zacks.com
Molina (MOH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What You Should Expect
MOH - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, this leading multi-national healthcare company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.36, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%, on higher premium revenues and new business wins. However, the adjusted earnings per share figure suffered an adverse impact of 59 cents due to the net COVID effect.
Comments / 0