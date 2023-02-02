ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

News19 WLTX

Student charged again with threats against schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s charge teen accused of H.S. threats

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of school threats made here in the Midlands. Authorities say the a 15 year old Spring Valley High School student has now been charged in connection to threats made to the River Bluff High School, as well as the Lexington Technology Center.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 15-year-old arrested, accused in deadly stabbing

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County law enforcement has arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of a stabbing incident in Elgin, and leading officers on a man hunt Monday afternoon. Officials said the teen was connected to a stabbing incident reported on McGee Court in Elgin reported. Kershaw County Sheriff's...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

White Knoll High School evacuated after early morning school threat

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — White Knoll High School students and staff were evacuated Monday following a threat made before school on Monday. Lexington County officials say deputies did a security sweep of the school after the threat was made through another school district's tip line. No one was...
News19 WLTX

15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man connected to Alcott Drive burglary arrested, another on the run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two people found dead in Fairfield County, deputies investigating

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were found dead early Tuesday morning in what Fairfield County deputies are investigating as double-homicide. Officials say the two were found in a residence on Marsh Lane near Hwy 215 South shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fairfield County Sheriff's Office and...
wach.com

Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street. The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Shots fired in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
LEXINGTON, SC

