wach.com
15-year-old Spring Valley student connected to threats at two Lexington schools
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies have charged a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student on Monday night in connection to recent threats made to two schools in Lexington County. Officials say the teen, who was charged and arrested for similar threats made to several Richland Two...
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s charge teen accused of H.S. threats
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a teenager has been arrested in connection to a series of school threats made here in the Midlands. Authorities say the a 15 year old Spring Valley High School student has now been charged in connection to threats made to the River Bluff High School, as well as the Lexington Technology Center.
wach.com
Sheriff: 15-year-old arrested, accused in deadly stabbing
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County law enforcement has arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of a stabbing incident in Elgin, and leading officers on a man hunt Monday afternoon. Officials said the teen was connected to a stabbing incident reported on McGee Court in Elgin reported. Kershaw County Sheriff's...
wach.com
White Knoll High School evacuated after early morning school threat
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — White Knoll High School students and staff were evacuated Monday following a threat made before school on Monday. Lexington County officials say deputies did a security sweep of the school after the threat was made through another school district's tip line. No one was...
15-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in Kershaw
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Kershaw County. The stabbing took place at McGee Court in Elgin around 4:44 p.m. According to Kershaw County Deputies the suspect is in custody. One victim is dead and one is in critical condition.
wach.com
Man connected to Alcott Drive burglary arrested, another on the run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.
wach.com
Two people found dead in Fairfield County, deputies investigating
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were found dead early Tuesday morning in what Fairfield County deputies are investigating as double-homicide. Officials say the two were found in a residence on Marsh Lane near Hwy 215 South shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Fairfield County Sheriff's Office and...
wach.com
Scam Alert: Fake bond payments using Newberry County Sheriff's Office address
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials are warning people of an alleged bond company using the Newberry County Sheriff's Office address to pay bonds for various offenses. Official looking texts would be sent out while asking for payments using various online money transfer apps. The Sheriff's Office...
wach.com
Newberry deputies arrest woman following car chase
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County officials have caught a women in the Whitmire-area after deputies had been chasing her Monday morning. Officials were looking for a Woman wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans, with dark-colored hair, stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Deputies reportedly...
Charges announced after inmate death at Midlands jail
A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police search for suspect accused of fraudulent purchase
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of over $500 at Food Lion on West Main Street. The suspect made the purchase with the victim’s debit card on Dec. 17, 2022, say Police.
coladaily.com
Three wanted after explosive device set off near Lexington elementary school
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for three people who allegedly set off an explosive device near Pleasant Hill Elementary School. According to a social media post from the sheriff's department, three men walked up to the back of the school on the night of Jan. 29 and climbed onto the roof.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
wach.com
Shots fired in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help locating domestic violence suspect
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating Edrick L. Willis. According to a press release the 24-year-old is a suspect of domestic violence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812...
wach.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
wach.com
Former member of notorious New York crime family to speak in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Michael Franzese, a former mobster, is coming to Columbia to share his life changing story. Franzese was born into New York's violent and feared Colombo crime families. He walked away from a life of crime after meeting a young lady who would later become his...
WIS-TV
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
