COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO