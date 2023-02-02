Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa lawmakers crafting another property tax bill
DES MOINES, IOWA — Property taxes were outlined as a huge priority for Republican lawmakers heading into the 90th General Assembly. On Monday, in the Iowa House Ways & Means subcommittee, House File 1 was voted through. The 30-page bill looks to change school foundation property taxes, set a cap for value assessment changes, and […]
KCCI.com
Iowa lawmakers work to fix mistake that would cost taxpayers $127M
DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers are working on a new bill to correct their mistake, which would over-collect $127 million in property taxes that Iowans pay to cities and counties. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the miscalculation came from a 2021 tax law that he says was misinterpreted.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa anti-abortion groups, lawmakers announce bill to ban all abortions
Iowa anti-abortion groups and some Republican lawmakers are starting the push for a “life at conception” bill that would ban all abortion in Iowa. Maggie DeWitte, who heads the Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders, announced the effort Monday at a Prayer for Life anti-abortion rally at the Statehouse. She said while they’re waiting for a court decision on Iowa’s “fetal heartbeat” law, anti-abortion groups believe it’s the right time to start pushing for more restrictions.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Republicans take a wrecking ball to education
Dan Henderson is a lifelong Iowan, retired educator (taught history for 30 years), writer, author, and community activist, living in Washington. A version of this post first appeared on his Substack newsletter, Things We Don't Talk About Like Politics & Religion. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with her MAGA Republican...
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bills spark controversy
Iowa House Republicans introduced multiple bills targeting LGBTQ+ students in K-12 schools across the state. These bills would restrict gender and sexuality instruction and out students to their parents. House File 8 and House File 9, both coined “Don’t Say Gay” bills, mirror similar laws that were passed in Florida...
Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’
“Because I said so,” has to be one of the most infuriating responses someone can give to a reasonable question. Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have come up with a similar default answer to any question they can’t – or don’t want to – answer: “Because we won.” We heard it just last week during […] The post Iowa GOP lawmakers adopt new power-tripping mantra: ‘Because we won.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Scoop: Iowa forfeits millions in federal emergency housing funds
Polk County is getting nearly $28 million more in federal pandemic emergency rent assistance forfeited by the state, federal documents show. Another almost $17 million of Iowa's money was redistributed in late January to other states. Why it matters: More than 20,000 Iowans are not caught up on rent, according...
iowatorch.com
Hendrickson: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and replace it with a flat 3.9 percent rate by 2026. Under the law, the flat rate phases in as follows:
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
kiwaradio.com
Professional Educators Of Iowa Sounds Alarm
Des Moines, Iowa — The non-union association for teachers is joining other groups that represent educators to warn of a teacher shortage in Iowa. Nathan Arnold is director of legal services for Professional Educators of Iowa, a group formed in 1981 as an alternative to the state teachers union.
wnax.com
Future of E-15 Ethanol
When you look at the future of E-15 ethanol, on the one hand the future looks bright because of the upside market growth potential. On the other hand, the Environmental Protection Agency along with other federal government agencies and officials hav been stalling and have been slow to act, granting year-round access to the blended gasoline. Monte Shaw is the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. He says it has been frustrating for the ethanol industry since the EPA has been slow to make a ruling. Shaw says he is upset and disappointed with the EPA for failing to act in an appropriate time frame on the matter. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association will hold its annual summit on Tuesday at Des Moines. Shaw says the E-15 issue will definitely be discussed at the summit.
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
kiwaradio.com
Bill provides new liability protection to trucking industry
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s trucking industry would get significant liability protection from lawsuits under a bill that’s cleared its first hurdle in the Iowa House. David Scott is a lobbyist for the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He says delivery trucks, construction vehicles and pick-ups owned by businesses would be covered as well as semis.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said she intends to lower the state’s income tax rate to 2% while “trying to get to 0%” in an interview with a conservative podcast published last Thursday. “The Republican Governors, that I’ve served with and work...
kiow.com
Reynolds Wants Action on Questionable Textbooks
Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights group.
KCCI.com
Editorial: The Iowa legislature should take more time in debating and amending bills
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa legislature has been moving bills along at what feels like a record pace. In this age, when most people feel like their government doesn’t do anything, speed is rare. But speed may not always produce the best results. When proposed bills are...
Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa
I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
KCRG.com
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
kiwaradio.com
17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022
Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
Gov. Reynolds Appoints Sergeant Brady Carney as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director
(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Carney is a graduate of Adair-Casey High School and Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology in 2006. He was named Outstanding Recruit of the Des Moines Regional Police Academy’s 68th Recruit Class in 2007.
Comments / 2