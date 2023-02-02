Read full article on original website
kubcgold.com
All the Things You Must See in Ouray Colorado
The Colorado mountain town of Ouray sits in Ouray county at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Views of the western slope and the San Juan Mountains are a sweet sight to behold, but this tiny community of less than 2000 has tons to offer. Mountain views are spectacular year-round in...
Spy Balloons? Colorado Remembers the Original Big Balloon Story
It's been hard to concentrate lately after news of Chinese spy balloons floating all the way across America over the past week taking photos of our military installations. Living in Colorado was hard enough with all the UFOs. Now I have to look out for spy balloons too?. What if...
Montrose Shares Their Favorite Flowers for Valentine’s day
With Valentine's day approaching, do you have your plans made? First, let's talk about flowers. With Roses being the majority favorite, let's see what people in Montrose Colorado have to say:. Want flowers do you want for Valentine's Day?. Brittney B: Roses. Karlie Sue: Lillies. Renee: Stargazer lilies. Leah C.:Tiger...
100,000 Fentanyl pills found in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last month, a U.S. District judge sentenced a Grand Junction man to life in federal prison, in the largest sentence ever given for a fentanyl-related death in a Colorado case. Now, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has a new mystery on its hands. Western Colorado Drug Task Force investigators discovered […]
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges
Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
