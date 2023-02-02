Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie

CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO