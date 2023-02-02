ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie

By Mike Flannery
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 139

Jack
4d ago

Vote for anyone but Lightfoot. If a mayor, a governor, judges and states attorneys can not materially reduce crime, then vote them out. If the new ones fail, then vote them out too. Keep doing that until we get reduction in crime.

Reply(4)
52
Guest
4d ago

The fact that so many are still voting for Lightfoot is enough to justify a zone of exclusion around the city to protect the rest the planet

Reply(2)
32
D'Shan
4d ago

Oh Boi....I didn't know who to vote for on the premises that NONE of the candidates spoke to how there were going to immediately propose the most viable & immediate remedy to the heinous crime & violence that's taken over our city. So I guess I'll toss a coin, but my vote DEFINITELY WILL NOT BE For Lightfoot.

Reply(2)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

New poll shows 22% of Chicago voters undecided in mayor's race, with 16% Lightfoot, 14% Wilson

CHICAGO - A new group called 1983 Labs says its poll of 554 likely Chicago mayoral voters found Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 16%, Willie Wilson 14% and Paul Vallas 10%. "It is a good poll for Willie and Lori and a couple other candidates," said Benjamin Bobo of 1983 Labs. "But I would be cautious about drawing too much from saying, you know, 'This is saying who's gonna be in the runoff.'"
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

New Poll Shows Lori Lightfoot In The Lead In Race For Mayor

A new poll shows that 22-percent of Chicago voters are undecided in the upcoming mayor’s election. A group called 1983 Labs says their survey shows incumbent Lori Lightfoot with 16-percent of the vote, while Willie Wilson has 14-percent, and Paul Vallas with ten-percent. Other challengers in the poll lined up in this order Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia, Alderman Sophia King, state legislator Kam Buckner, and activist Ja Mal Green. The election is set for February 28th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

An Endorsement Guide to the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election

The Chicago municipal election is less than a month away, and candidates for the city's top job are racking up endorsements as they work to court voters. More than half of the members of the Chicago City Council have thrown their support behind candidates, with incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson picking up the majority of those backers.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Brandon Johnson on his plan to fight violent crime

Cook County Commissioner and mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins Lisa Dent to discuss his plan to confront violent crime in the city that includes ending the ShotSpotter contract, promoting new detectives, and firing police officers that are affiliated with hate groups. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Fire Department commissioner to attend State of the Union

WASHINGTON - The Chicago Fire Department commissioner Annette Nance-Holt will attend the State of the Union address. She says she is eager to hear the president's plan for curbing gun violence. Nance-Holt has been a violence prevention advocate ever since her son, Blair, was killed in Chicago on his way...
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

A new reason to reach out to elected officials

In 2020, Illinois voters were asked to weigh in on a Constitutional Amendment that would institute a graduated income tax. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, among other Chambers and business groups came out in strong opposition. Despite this initiative being rejected by a majority of Illinois voters, there is a movement underway in the Illinois General Assembly to reintroduce the measure.
NAPERVILLE, IL
newsnationnow.com

Parts of Chicago more dangerous than wartime Iraq: Study

(NewsNation) — For some residents, Chicago is more dangerous than Afghanistan was for U.S. troops during the Iraq war, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medicine Association. The study found that young men are more likely to be shot and killed in ZIP codes...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation

Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy