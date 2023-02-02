Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Garcia lose frontrunner status, 2 other candidates in statistical tie

Vote for anyone but Lightfoot. If a mayor, a governor, judges and states attorneys can not materially reduce crime, then vote them out. If the new ones fail, then vote them out too. Keep doing that until we get reduction in crime.
The fact that so many are still voting for Lightfoot is enough to justify a zone of exclusion around the city to protect the rest the planet
Oh Boi....I didn't know who to vote for on the premises that NONE of the candidates spoke to how there were going to immediately propose the most viable & immediate remedy to the heinous crime & violence that's taken over our city. So I guess I'll toss a coin, but my vote DEFINITELY WILL NOT BE For Lightfoot.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
