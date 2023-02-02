Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
fox32chicago.com
Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago expecting 33 puppies and dogs from Texas tornado zone on Monday
CHICAGO - On Monday morning, PAWS Chicago is expecting the arrival of 33 dogs and puppies from the Texas tornado zone. The dogs include 19 males and 14 females. The average age of the dogs is 6.5 months. Some are in litters, and some are still with their mothers:. Duke...
fox32chicago.com
St. John police officer charged with firing shots at off-duty cop, resigns
ST. JOHN, Ind. - A St. John, Indiana police officer who worked for the department for less than a year resigned Monday after being charged in a shooting involving an off-duty officer last November. Officer Phillip Fabian, 33, allegedly fired several gunshots at a moving vehicle near the intersection of...
