Illinois State

fox32chicago.com

Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $850,000 sold in Chicago area

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket was sold last weekend at a gas station in north suburban Waukegan. The ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 3233 Grand Ave., and matched all five numbers for Sunday evening's drawing. The winning numbers were 17-20-22-24-35. Almost 25,000 other prizes ranging...
WAUKEGAN, IL

