2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?
Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois
If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
SHOCKED! You’ll Save More Buying This in Illinois Than In Most of U.S.
Having recently moved back to the state of Illinois from Montana, it immediately felt like everything in the Land of Lincoln cost quite a bit more than I was used to paying out in Big Sky country. The first thing I noticed was the gas prices being almost $1 more...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Do You Know When Hidden Cameras Are and Aren’t Legal in Illinois?
So you're living in Illinois and you're thinking about getting some hidden cameras installed in your home or business, but you're not sure if it's legal or not. Well, let me break it down for you in simple terms. First off, if you own a business and want to put...
When Does Illinois “Spring Forward?” Sooner Than You Think
A little over one month from now we get to take part in that much-beloved ritual of setting our clocks ahead. In spite of multiple efforts from Illinois state lawmakers over the years, we still have to do this clock-changing routine twice a year. If we ever do end up...
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
wvik.org
Man from Moline Concerned about CO2 Pipeline Safety
Tonight, people who live in Illinois near the proposed route of a carbon dioxide pipeline can learn more about it. The Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines will host a free webinar which will focus on the Wolf Carbon Solutions project which is affiliated with ADM. Bill Davies, from Moline, is...
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
fox32chicago.com
New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards
CHICAGO - An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago. Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery...
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
Living in Illinois with your Ex’s Stuff? A Company Will Trade You for Wine
Tis the season to celebrate love, or maybe it's the time to finally separate your ex's stuff from your life. Yes, we are going to be bombarded with chocolate, flower and jewelery ads for the next week, but we're also getting to the fun side of Valentine's Day promotions, the ANTI-promotions.
nprillinois.org
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories
A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
When Do Shamrock Shakes Return To Illinois McDonald’s Menus?
After waiting an entire year for the Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald's menus across Illinois, the official date has been revealed. In all my 25 years being on this Earth, I haven't gone a single year without ordering a Shamrock Shake from McDonald's. Some people say it's too minty,...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
National store chain closes another Illinois location
A national store chain closed another one of its Illinois locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the major retail chain Walgreens closed another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.
