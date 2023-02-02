ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Illinois

If you want a Maine Coon, you have two main options. One would be adopting one of these cats, while the other would be buying one of these cats. Buying a Maine Coon can be expensive. Despite that, you shouldn’t look for the cheapest cats available. The cost of...
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois

If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
Man from Moline Concerned about CO2 Pipeline Safety

Tonight, people who live in Illinois near the proposed route of a carbon dioxide pipeline can learn more about it. The Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines will host a free webinar which will focus on the Wolf Carbon Solutions project which is affiliated with ADM. Bill Davies, from Moline, is...
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration

(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
Another measure aimed at licensed gun shops and more top stories

A proposal to require gun shops to ensure their inventory is secure. A Warehouse Safety and Standards Task Force established in Illinois. Congressman Darin LaHood says he's willing to explore reasonable police reforms. Will Bauer reports on Missouri recreational marijuana licenses. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has...
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
