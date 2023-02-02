ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Stockton officer under investigation no longer with the agency

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4nTi_0kai10D000

(KTXL) — A Stockton Police officer who was under investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is no longer an employee of the Stockton Police Department.

— Video Above: Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting

According to the police department, Ny Tran was arrested in November 2022, for the suspicion of “theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.”

In November the police department announced that he was placed on administrative leave.

On Feb. 1 the department announced that he was no longer employed at the Stockton Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Stockton fatal shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals

(KTXL) — The US Marshals Task Force made an arrest on Monday in connection to the March 22, 2022 shooting in Stockton that killed one teen and injured three others, according to the Stockton Police Department. – Video above: New legislation hopes to bring more transparency to early prisoner release program Deonte Holmes, 18, was […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspected serial organized retail thief arrested by Davis police

DAVIS, Calif — Davis police arrested a 42-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of organized retail theft, and they say they have also tied the man to multiple other thefts happening over the past few months. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office described the man as a transient resident of...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Man shot in apartment complex near Rosemont, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — A man was shot in an apartment complex near Rosemont in Sacramento County Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: 10-year-old shot and killed during a ‘dispute among families,’ officials say The sheriff’s office said that the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of South Watt Avenue. While […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say

UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect steals truck from hardware store, leads deputies on pursuit, sheriff says

(KTXL) — After allegedly stealing a truck from a Home Depot in Roseville, a suspect led deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit throughout the Auburn area. — Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in ‘dispute among families,’ officials say According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were alerted that someone had […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigate the death of a 3-year-old

(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in central Sacramento on Tuesday, according to police. At 7:37 a.m., fire crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of 30th street, where they began administering CPR to the child. Emergency personnel took the child to a nearby hospital, where […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating homicide near North Natomas

(KTXL) — Officers from the Sacramento Police Department are investigating a homicide near North Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department. •Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Police said that officers were investigating in the 1800 block of Club Center Drive Sunday morning. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals who spoke with ABC10 Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings. Many people say it's sadly something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of become desensitized to it," said Javier Garcia. "We see this happen so often and even from stories of being young and things happening in your own neighborhoods."
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police

LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
LODI, CA
FOX40

One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting

(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
JACKSON, CA
crete

Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three Injured

Stockton, California, witnessed a spate of gun violence in the early morning hours of Sunday, 5th February 2023, leaving one person dead and three others injured. The first shooting incident took place around 2:15 am in the 1300 block of Fremont Street, where four adult men were shot. The victims were rushed to the hospital where one of them was declared dead. The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Fire damages decades-old Arden-Arcade restaurant

(KTXL) — A fire damaged a restaurant in Arden-Arcade early Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire department said the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Sam’s Hof Brau on the corner of Watt Ave. and El Camino Ave. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the restaurant sustained “major” damage but crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

15-Year-Old Arrested After North Merced Shooting

“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Ave. and Brookdale Dr. in...
MERCED, CA
FOX40

FOX40

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy