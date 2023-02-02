ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Panthers handed 49ers a perfect DeMeco Ryans replacement

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Panthers coach Steve Wilks to serve as their new defensive coordinator in 2023. The San Francisco 49ers are planning to name Steve Wilks as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2023, moving quickly to fill in the hole DeMeco Ryans left behind. A...
Philadelphia Eagles resurrect the ‘underdog’ rallying cry in Glendale

Five years ago, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, defensive end Chris Long, and defensive tackle Beau Allen started a mini-phenomenon. Following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Divisional Round playoff victory over the Atlanta Falcons, they threw on dog masks. Everyone noticed. Fans everywhere followed suit, and just like that, it became impossible to find dog masks on Amazon.
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
