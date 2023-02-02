ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a big LEGO Convention coming to downtown Louisville this summer and tickets are now on sale. The Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 South 4th Street will be holding Louisville Brick Convention on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. A portion of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes

Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative. Baker is a Family Resource Coordinator at Coleridge Taylor Montessori Elementary School, a Line Agent for State Farm Insurance and at one time, the Community Liaison for District 6 but his new role is Councilman for District 6. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom announced it is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s premiere amusement and water park is looking to fill more than 400 seasonal positions for the season starting in May, according to a release. A variety of positions are available with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking rain/wind over the next couple of days with Thursday AM from roughly 4am-7am being the most at risk for the strongest of wind gusts. More on that setup and the rain to some snow Friday Night---in the video!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/6

13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pothole patching scheduled on I-65 North in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should be aware of pothole patching scheduled on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. This is set to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and finish at midnight. Pothole patching will be happening on I-65 North from Exit 105 for Kentucky 61 toward Lebanon Junction to...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of street racers took over city streets Saturday night. They took police on a chase throughout the Metro area, with it ending in at least one arrest. It’s not the first time Louisville roads have been shut down by street racers. Last summer, a crowd...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy