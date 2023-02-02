Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a big LEGO Convention coming to downtown Louisville this summer and tickets are now on sale. The Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 South 4th Street will be holding Louisville Brick Convention on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. A portion of the...
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport recaps 2022, discusses 2023 plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s executive director is recapping 2022 and discussing what SDF looks forward to in 2023. The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Watch it here below when it begins.
‘It’s just like Groundhog Day’: Gun violence survivors struggle with ongoing trauma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three years of triple-digit homicides in Louisville have left 521 people dead and approximately 1,500 wounded. Even that number pales in comparison to the number of family, friends and loved ones who are living with the consequences. On Monday, the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors...
Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
Mayor Greenberg to recognize shooting survivors for ‘National Gun Violence Survivors Week’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg will be recognizing those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week.”. Mayor Greenberg will be joined by Whitney Austin, survivor and founder of the Whitney/Strong Organization for a news conference scheduled at Metro Hall on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative
Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom announced it is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s premiere amusement and water park is looking to fill more than 400 seasonal positions for the season starting in May, according to a release. A variety of positions are available with...
Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking rain/wind over the next couple of days with Thursday AM from roughly 4am-7am being the most at risk for the strongest of wind gusts. More on that setup and the rain to some snow Friday Night---in the video!
SnowTALK! 2/6
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs update on Oaks, Derby preparations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 13 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May. Construction is ongoing within the Paddock area, part of a $200 million redesign that Churchill Downs said will enhance fan experience at the racetrack.
House fire in the Wilder Park neighborhood causes a family to lose everything they own
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house fire in the 200 block of West Collins Court on Friday evening. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the call came in around 8 p.m. and crews arrived three minutes later. Officials said there were 27 firefighters on scene and it took...
Pothole patching scheduled on I-65 North in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should be aware of pothole patching scheduled on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. This is set to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and finish at midnight. Pothole patching will be happening on I-65 North from Exit 105 for Kentucky 61 toward Lebanon Junction to...
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of street racers took over city streets Saturday night. They took police on a chase throughout the Metro area, with it ending in at least one arrest. It’s not the first time Louisville roads have been shut down by street racers. Last summer, a crowd...
