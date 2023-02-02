ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WFYI

New Indiana Black Expo CEO focused on community empowerment

Indiana Black Expo’s new president and CEO Alice Watson took over the 52-year-old organization at the start of the year with plans to expand programs under the organization’s four pillars: economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment, and health equity. The pillars are part of IBE’s five-year plan, which started in 2022.
WFYI

Indianapolis housing gaps addressed by lawmakers

Two pieces of legislation being considered at the Statehouse this session aim to fill gaps in Indianapolis’s affordable housing options. One bill would allow Marion County to set up new tax increment financing, or TIF districts, especially for housing. Rep. Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis) authored the bill, which passed a...
WFYI

Businesses to receive support through Visit All Neighborhoods program

Businesses will get a boost through a new program that aims to drive customers to all Indianapolis neighborhoods. The inaugural group of 50 local businesses was recently announced. The first round of the Visiting All Neighborhoods initiative represents a diverse lineup of arts and culture spots including theaters, restaurants, studios...
WFYI

WFYI

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

