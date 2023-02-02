Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
New Indiana Black Expo CEO focused on community empowerment
Indiana Black Expo’s new president and CEO Alice Watson took over the 52-year-old organization at the start of the year with plans to expand programs under the organization’s four pillars: economic equity, youth and family empowerment, community empowerment, and health equity. The pillars are part of IBE’s five-year plan, which started in 2022.
Indianapolis housing gaps addressed by lawmakers
Two pieces of legislation being considered at the Statehouse this session aim to fill gaps in Indianapolis’s affordable housing options. One bill would allow Marion County to set up new tax increment financing, or TIF districts, especially for housing. Rep. Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis) authored the bill, which passed a...
City-County Council meeting addresses City Market, racial equity and library board
The Indianapolis City-County Council held its monthly meeting Monday night. The agenda included final adoption for a series of proposals that move development forward on City Market projects. Independent councilor Ethan Evans voted for the proposals, but urged future expansion of affordable housing options that are required through TIF agreements.
Businesses to receive support through Visit All Neighborhoods program
Businesses will get a boost through a new program that aims to drive customers to all Indianapolis neighborhoods. The inaugural group of 50 local businesses was recently announced. The first round of the Visiting All Neighborhoods initiative represents a diverse lineup of arts and culture spots including theaters, restaurants, studios...
Howdy Ice Cream offers employment opportunities for people with disabilities
With a heart to serve people with disabilities, Carmela Toler and her business partner, Cindy Carter, opened an ice cream franchise that focuses on hiring those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Located on North New Jersey Street, the pastel blue and pink sign that reads “Howdy Homemade Ice Cream” on...
Free health clinic returns permanently to IndyGo transit center
A free, mobile health clinic will set up permanent hours at IndyGo’s transit center. Wellness in Transit started last year as a pilot program to provide free health services to riders at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. IndyGo Director of Communications Carrie Black said they wanted to know...
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 0