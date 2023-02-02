Read full article on original website
Vernon County Herd Depopulated Following CWD Detection
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm...
Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce $5.3 Million in Grants to Seven Projects Promoting Harbor Maintenance
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow...
Senator Andre Jacque Authors All Copays Count Bill
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. Patient Deb Constantine says insurers are accepting those payments – and then billing patients again.
Nomination Period Open for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin Election
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. DATCP will mail nomination forms to eligible growers. Producers must sign, notarize, and postmark completed nomination forms by March 31,...
DATCP’s Top Ten Consumer Complaints of 2022
MADISON, Wis. – As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.
Wisconsin DNR Anticipates Sturgeon Spearing Season
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for the sturgeon spearing season opener on Feb. 11. The DNR’s fisheries biologist, Margaret Stadig, said more licenses were sold this year. “Over 13 thousand people bought a spearing license,” said Stadig. “This is an increase...
WSA sets 2023 agenda, elects new president
WISCONSIN DELLS – The Wisconsin Soybean Association (WSA) Board of Directors elected new leadership, set its 2023 vision, announced the winners of its Soybean Yield Contest and honored past directors during the organization’s Annual Meeting Thursday as part of the annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo at Kalahari Resort. The...
Electronic Posting System for Private Land Available
Landowners interested in posting private land electronically for the 2023-24 hunting season can log into My Account on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for landowners to digitally post land is July 1, which enables Game and Fish to produce print material and digital content...
