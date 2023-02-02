Read full article on original website
A judge in Utah did not hold back during the sentencing hearing for the parents of a 3-year-old girl who was tortured and starved to death, repeatedly referring to 28-year-old Brena Emile and 30-year-old Miller Eric Costello as “monsters” during the emotional proceeding. Second District Judge Michael DiReda on Friday handed down sentences of life without the possibility of parole to both Emile and Costello for their roles in the horrific 2017 death of young Angelina Costello, video reviewed by Law&Crime shows.
A Former London Police Officer Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Raping And Assaulting A Dozen Women Over 17 Years
Former London police officer David Carrick was sentenced on Tuesday to a total of 36 life sentences for 85 offenses against 12 women. Carrick, a veteran police officer, had pleaded guilty on Jan. 16 to raping, kidnapping, and sexually assaulting women over the span of 17 years. Carrick was an...
Two EMTs Had Their Licenses Suspended After A Review Found They Did Not Help Tyre Nichols For 19 Minutes As He “Lay Prone On The Ground”
A sixth Memphis police officer who was involved in the arrest that led to the death of Tyre Nichols was fired Friday for failing to comply with rules on deploying his Taser, and for breaking other protocols. The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that an internal administrative investigation...
