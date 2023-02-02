ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Judge rules to allow financial crime testimony in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The judge has ruled to allow testimony related to Alex Murdaugh’s financial criminal charges in the double murder trial. The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. The jury had not...
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Man acquitted on murder charges from 2020 shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County jury has acquitted a Savannah man on murder charges. During a trial last week, the jury found Kelvin Waye not guilty of the felony charges against him, including malice and felony murder. He was released on Friday from the Chatham County Jail after...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah police searching for 54-year-old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police is asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Tony Rice. Police say Rice was last seen Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st. He is 5′08, 260 pounds, has a gray lowcut hairstyle, and gray goatee. He was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Fire introduces international firefighter through exchange program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department introduced their very own international firefighter that’s apart of a city-wide program. Sandra Hoffman is from Halle, Germany and is here as a part of the International Exchange Firefighter program. The program was proposed back in January of last year in...
SAVANNAH, GA
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is planning a upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. The University will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform with a $1.2 million budget.
STATESBORO, GA
22-year-old entrepreneur gets Outstanding Georgia Citizen award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man who started a production company in Savannah at the age of 12 has been getting a lot of recognition for his involvement in the community. He has received many awards, but his most recent was being named an Outstanding Georgia Citizen. WTOC got to speak to the man who said he couldn’t do what he does without the community.
SAVANNAH, GA
Hometown Hero: Sparkling Queens Cleaning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Keeping a clean house can be too much for anyone going though cancer treatments or caring for a loved one who has cancer. Nancy Garza doesn’t mind if she sometimes works harder cleaning other people’s homes than her own. “If we can go out...
SAVANNAH, GA
Coast Guard rescues woman off of St. Catherine’s Island

LIBERTY CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was rescued off of the coast of Liberty County Saturday. Air Station Savannah posted in a tweet that a 56-year-old woman had to be rescued from a vessel that ran aground near St. Catherine’s Island. No other details have been released. WTOC...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Super Museum Sunday underway on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday was Super Museum Sunday, which meant participating museums and historical sites all over the state had free admission. People took advantage of the day by exploring some of the ones we have right here in the Coastal Empire. The Tybee Island Light Station and...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Protestors gather at the SCAD Museum of Art Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Super Museum Sunday, the SCAD Museum of Art opened its doors to the public but some locals had issues with some of the planned activities. A group of people took to the street Sunday to protest the Savannah College of Art and Design, in light of a bus tour the school was giving for Super Museum Sunday.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah organizations celebrating Freedom Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area organizations celebrated Freedom Day Saturday which celebrates the day Abraham Lincoln signed the legislation that eventually became the 13th Amendment and abolished slavery. One of those organizations: the A. Phillip Randolph Institute. The APRI Savannah chapter held their Freedom Breakfast at the Ralph Mark...
SAVANNAH, GA
Free energy efficient workshops for Savannah residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can save some money at home with just a couple of small tweaks to your routine. Starting Tuesday, the City of Savannah is hosting workshops to help you in the process. This is a new program, all part of the 100 percent Savannah plan that...
SAVANNAH, GA

