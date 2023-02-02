Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Paul Heyman Takes Personal Shots at Cody Rhodes During WWE Raw Promo Ahead of WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes cut a promo on this week's Monday Night Raw addressing the situation surrounding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, telling Sami Zayn "may the best man win" regarding his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who officially congratulated Rhodes on behalf of "The Tribal Chief" for ...
WWE SummerSlam 2023 Date and Location Announced
WWE announced on Tuesday that this year's SummerSlam premium live event will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 5. The announcement noted that this will be the first time the home of the Detroit Lions has hosted a WWE event since WrestleMania 23 in 2007 and the first time Michigan has ...
Dead Space Remake Developer Wants to Continue With the Series
Last month, Electronic Arts and EA Motive released a remake of the original Dead Space. Coming nearly 10 years after the last entry in the series, EA Motive had big shoes to fill. Thankfully, the remake released to universal acclaim, with many critics praising the way EA Motive improved on the original. Naturally, there are ...
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
WWE Raw: Reason For Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Revealed
The Rhodes to WrestleMania is in full effect. Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at January's WWE Royal Rumble, outlasting 29 other superstars in the men's multi-man battle royal to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39. While past years have left the Rumble winner with a choice of opponent at the grandest ...
Upcoming AEW Rampage Changes Timeslot
After just under two years of airing all of its televised content exclusively on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling expanded its weekly broadcast programming to two shows with the launch of AEW Rampage in Summer 2021. Airing at 10 PM ET on Fridays, AEW Rampage started off white-hot, featuring Christian Cage handing Kenny Omega his ...
PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Surprised With Free New Game Trial
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have been surprised this week with a new free game trial to download. Since PS Plus Premium launched in the middle of 2022, one of the perks of this new tier of the service has been the ability to play demos of various games that are available on the PlayStation Store. Now, a new game has been added to this lineup of trials and it happens to be one of the best RPGs of the past decade.
WWE Raw: WWE Hall of Famer Returns to Help Becky Lynch Beat Bayley Inside a Steel Cage
Becky Lynch was victorious in her Steel Cage Match against Bayley on this week's Monday Night Raw, but "The Man" had a big assist from a fellow former champion. Late in the match, it looked as though the numbers game from the rest of Damage CTRL would hand Bayley the victory, but suddenly Lita arrived ...
Report: WWE's Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey hasn't been on WWE TV since she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship in an impromptu match on the Dec. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She'd then appear on a Facebook Gaming live stream weeks later and tease what her next move would be, indicating she wouldn't be attempting a rematch with "The Queen" — "I don't know, guys. I'm kinda tired of Charlotte. I'm tired of that title. I already did. I'm kind of thinking about taking over the tag division."
The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max
Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
