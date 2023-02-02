Read full article on original website
Madame Web Star Emma Roberts Teases Details of Her Character in Spider-Man Spinoff
The upcoming Madame Web film has largely been shrouded in secrecy, with fans left to merely speculate about the plot of the Spider-Man spinoff and what characters each member of the cast will be playing, but according to star Emma Roberts, she won't be playing a superhero, at least not in the capacity that audiences ...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Reveals His Lying Tactics for the MCU
William Jackson Harper revealed how he tried to avoid lying about his secret role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The latest cast listing for the third Ant-Man film alerted fans to the character The Good Place star is playing, which is named Quaz. It doesn't appear that Quaz has a direct comparison to an ...
Paul Rudd Shares "Horrendous" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Behind-the-Scenes Story
Marvel Studios will be moving their attention to Phase 5 as the launch of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nears and the film will introduce moviegoers to The Multiverse Saga's main villan, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors previously made an appearance as a variant of the villain in the Loki series on Disney+, which gave us a look at what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From everything we've seen from the trailers, Kang is going to give Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) a run to his money and put him through the wringer. Now, it seems that Rudd is revealing one of the most "horrendous" scenes to film in Quantumania. During a new interview from the red carpet of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sneak peek event, Rudd revealed that when they were initially filming the Quantum Realm scenes it was pretty disgusting.
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
1923 Star Thinks Yellowstone Spinoff is Heading Towards a Major Dutton Family Revelation
One of the big questions fans of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe have been asking as the first season of prequel series 1923 continues is who, exactly, is John Dutton III's — aka, Kevin Costner's character in Yellowstone — grandfather. While it seems like an odd sort of thing to theorize about, events in 1923 have made the family tree something of a question. John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) was killed in a recent episode and while some fans assume that means that his son, Jack (Darren Mann) will then be John II's father, there's also a theory that Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and his fiancée Alex could end up being John II's parents. The question is one that has been hotly debated among fans and it turns out, the cast as well but Julia Schlaepfer, who plays Alex, has her own theory — she thinks 1923 is deliberately building to the reveal.
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
Congressman George Santos Allegedly Told Prospective Donors He Produced The Spider-Man Broadway Show "Turn Off The Dark"
While Spider-Man has been wildly popular on the big screen the same can't be said for all forms of live action adaptations. The most notable example of a miss on the part of the iconic Marvel character may just be Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, the disastrous Broadway musical which ran for just three years and was widely considered to be a major flop. But now, the ill-fated musical is making headlines again, this time due to Rep. George Santos. According to Bloomberg (via Rolling Stone), the Long Island congressman told campaign donors that he had been a producer on the musical — a claim that is not true.
Marvel Star Seemingly Teases Their Character for Ant-Man 3
Marvel Studios has been taking over the entertainment industry for the past ten years and they are showing no signs of stopping. The studio has wrapped up its Phase 4 slate of projects and will begin the next phase with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce fans to The Multiverse Saga's main villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who appeared once before in Loki. In Loki, Majors plays a variant of Kang that created the TVA named He Who Remains. It seems that another actor from the series who plays a character close to Kang is teasing an appearance in Quantumania. Tara Strong, who plays Miss Minutes, took to Twitter to hype up the upcoming film and may have teased that the character would make and appearance.
LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Unveiled: Price and Release Date
With their Middle-earth Rivendell set, LEGO is delivering a massive, tentpole offering that brings Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings in line with their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections. The LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell is a stunning set that includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. That is good enough to take ...
DC Studios Slate Pays Tribute to DC History in a Surprising Way
Last week, the landscape of live-action DC adaptations changed pretty significantly, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing their plans for a new era of the franchise. The duo's first initiative of storytelling in the DC Universe, titled "Chapter One: Gods & Monsters", has a lot of fans to be excited about, ...
Fantastic Four: The Case for Galactus as Team's First MCU Villain
The Fantastic Four is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their Phase Six solo film in 2025 - if they don't make some kind of cameo appearance first (which could arguably happen as soon as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania...). It's not just the 2019 Disney-Fox merger deal that kept the F4 out ...
Avatar: The Way of Water Falls to Third Place at the Box Office, Knock at the Cabin Claims Top Spot
Avatar: The Way of Water's impressive seven-week streak at the top of the box office is coming to an end. The Avatar sequel will fall into third place at the box office, as the new horror movie Knock at the Cabin claims the top spot on the chart. Knock on the Cabin, the latest from M. Night Shyamalan, earned $5.4 million on its first day on its way to a $14.2 million opening weekend haul, making it Shyamalan's seventh number-one opening as a director. Paramount Pictures new sports comedy 80 for Brady lands in second place with an estimated $12.5 million. Avatar: The Way of Water will earn around $10 million in its eighth weekend.
Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years
Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
Peacock Exec Reveals Why Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster Revivals Were Cancelled
Two of the early original series for NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, reboots of Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster, were also among those that were early to be cancelled. The Punky Brewster revival ran for just one, ten-episode season before being cancelled in 2021 while Saved By the Bell fared just a bit better, ultimately getting a total of 20 episodes over two seasons before being officially cancelled in May 2022. Now, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, is revealing why both of those shows were cancelled with Rovner saying that the two series were just not "the right thing to lean into initially" for the platform.
Attack on Titan Studio Shares Sneak Peek at the Anime's Final Episodes
The time has almost come, guys. After more than a decade, Attack on Titan will end this year. It is hard to believe, but Eren Yeager's journey will wrap in the next few months as Studio MAPPA is working hard on his final episodes. Of course, the team isn't working alone as other studios are ...
Dumbo and Cinderella Funko Pop Movie Posters Join the Disney 100 Collection
The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 this year, and a momentous milestone such as this must be celebrated with merch. Disney began process with their Disney100 collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles that are dripping with metallic, platinum style. Naturally, they also partnered with Funko for a collection of Disney100 Pop figures, ...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Full Trailer Officially Released by Paramount+
Paramount+ just revealed the full trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Principal McGee is still overseeing the school and it's a prequel so expect some younger versions of some familiar faces to pop up. The Pink Ladies project was announced to excitement from longtime fans who love the fist movie but never expected ...
