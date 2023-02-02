Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out as Gender Fluid
Bella Ramsey, star of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, has come out as gender fluid. In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday leading up to the release of “The Last of Us,” Ramsey described how she identifies. “I guess my gender...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Refinery29
Harlem Star Meagan Good Is Done Fitting Into Hollywood’s Boxes — She’s Finally Free
When Prime Video first launched friendship comedy Harlem in 2021, the timing couldn’t have been better; it was as if the streamer knew the culture needed more Black girl besties in a post-Insecure, Girlfriends, and Living Single world. Harlem was the perfect addition to the rich homegirl genre, introducing us to a new set of unique and dynamic Black stories to see ourselves in. Finally returning for its sophomore season, the Prime Video series is building on the same foundation that it opened with, and the theme for the newest chapter of the concrete jungle adventure can be summed up in one word: growth. Its leading lady, Meagan Good, knows all about that.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
EW.com
Hogwarts Legacy seemingly introduces Harry Potter's first trans character amid J.K. Rowling controversy
The wizarding world of Harry Potter has introduced its first transgender character in the midst of on-going controversies around author J.K. Rowling's statements about trans people. Hogwarts Legacy, the hotly anticipated open-world role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter, features a character called Sirona Ryan, a witch that...
Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe
DC Studios boss James Gunn recently announced there's another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn't star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Speaks Out on the Legacy From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Like the source material it pulls from, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started handing down its superhero mantles. Given both Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) have been put out of commission, new heroes are wearing the Captain America and Iron Man mantles. The latter was formally introduced during the events ...
LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Unveiled: Price and Release Date
With their Middle-earth Rivendell set, LEGO is delivering a massive, tentpole offering that brings Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings in line with their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections. The LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell is a stunning set that includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. That is good enough to take ...
Everything Everywhere All At Once Actor Harry Shum Jr. Says It Would Be "So Cool" To Do a DC Movie
Under new CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn, DC Studios is rolling out a strategy that will cast actors to appear across multiple media. Film, TV, and even animation and video games will all tie into a sprawling DC multiverse beginning in 2025 with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy. That information was already out when ...
Legion of Super-Heroes Star Harry Shum Jr. on What Draws him to Franchises Like DC and Grey's Anatomy
Somewhere in between appearing in the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once and landing a gig on primetime staple Grey's Anatomy, actor Harry Shum, Jr. found time to provide the voice of Brainiac 5 in Legion of Super-Heroes, a DC Universe animated feature film that hits Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD today. In the movie, ...
Marvel's New Avengers Team Assembles on Daniel Acuña Variant Cover
Marvel is relaunching Avengers with a new #1 issue in May, and artist Daniel Acu?a is providing a stunning variant cover for its debut. Writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, taking over after Jason Aaron concludes his multi-year run on the title with the Avengers ...
'Hogwarts Legacy' Reviews Might Not Tell the Whole Story
After months of anticipation (and controversy), Hogwarts Legacy is just days away from release. The game, developed by Avalanche Software, gives you unprecedented access to the wizarding world, allowing you to craft your own character, explore Hogwarts at your own speed, and unravel a mystery with far-reaching consequences. Article continues...
game-news24.com
The Last of Us Episode 5 arrives early in the first movie on HBO!
The release date for the Last of Us Episode 5 has been announced. The show will be a little bit more complicated than all of the previous installments of HBO’s hit video game. Since Netflix doesn’t want to fight the Super Bowl next week, the last of us will...
wegotthiscovered.com
A drastically underrated horror sequel isn’t hallucinating its murderous moment in the spotlight
It didn’t take too long for New Line Cinema’s marquee franchise to dive headlong into the utterly insane, and while taking a trip to the more outlandish end of the spectrum can often be a sign of desperation for a horror property, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors still ranks as one of the Freddy Krueger’s best-ever outings.
Fantastic Four: The Case for Galactus as Team's First MCU Villain
The Fantastic Four is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their Phase Six solo film in 2025 - if they don't make some kind of cameo appearance first (which could arguably happen as soon as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania...). It's not just the 2019 Disney-Fox merger deal that kept the F4 out ...
The Mighty Ducks' Marguerite Moreau And Will Friedle Address Their Awkward Boy Meets World Make Out Scene
The Mighty Ducks' Marguerite Moreau and Will Friedle finally addressed their awkward Boy Meets World make out scene.
Dumbo and Cinderella Funko Pop Movie Posters Join the Disney 100 Collection
The Walt Disney Company is turning 100 this year, and a momentous milestone such as this must be celebrated with merch. Disney began process with their Disney100 collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and collectibles that are dripping with metallic, platinum style. Naturally, they also partnered with Funko for a collection of Disney100 Pop figures, ...
Comments / 0