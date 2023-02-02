Read full article on original website
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape
After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe
DC Studios boss James Gunn recently announced there's another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn't star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Michelle Yeoh says Jackie Chan did her a “huge favour” by rejecting ‘Everything Everywhere…’ lead role
Michelle Yeoh has revealed that Jackie Chan texted her after she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The madcap comedy sees Yeoh play Evelyn Quan, a laundromat owner who discovers that she’s able to access the memory and skills of alternate versions of herself throughout the multiverse.
The James Gunn DCU plans do what Marvel can’t anymore: adapt comics
We’ve been here before: A film studio, eyeing Marvel Studios’ ridiculous track record of success, announces a similarly ambitious plan with the aim of going from zero to The Avengers and beyond in the next five to 10 years. This is how the Dark Universe was born. It was the impetus behind a Bloodshot movie that was once supposed to lead to more, and a similarly DOA Hasbro universe that thus far has only led to Snake Eyes. This week, a new milestone was hit, as Marvel’s Distinguished Competition became the first company to boldly outline a cinematic universe twice.
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ backlash claims its most shocking victim yet as Tom Holland’s MCU future is called into question
Thanks to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s speedy streaming arrivals, we were able to understand the final fan consensus on those movies pretty quickly, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was able to enjoy a longer honeymoon period thanks to its prelonged Disney Plus debut. Unfortunately, now that it’s finally available for everyone to watch from their sofas, the Ryan Coogler sequel is proving to be just as divisive as Marvel‘s other 2022 movies. With even a previously beloved character being bombarded with backlash…
Fantastic Four: The Case for Galactus as Team's First MCU Villain
The Fantastic Four is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their Phase Six solo film in 2025 - if they don't make some kind of cameo appearance first (which could arguably happen as soon as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania...). It's not just the 2019 Disney-Fox merger deal that kept the F4 out ...
'You People' actor Andrew Schulz says his costars Jonah Hill and Lauren London had a fake CGI kiss
"In the final scene, they don't even kiss," comedian Andrew Schulz said on his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast. "It's CGI. Swear to god."
Like clockwork, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ gets admitted to the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ school of criticism
One of the most predictable developments that comes attached to any popular movie is that in the aftermath of its theatrical release, the tide will begin to turn. Just like clockwork, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been getting reappraised as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest disappointments ever since it came to Disney Plus.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.
Attack on Titan Studio Shares Sneak Peek at the Anime's Final Episodes
The time has almost come, guys. After more than a decade, Attack on Titan will end this year. It is hard to believe, but Eren Yeager's journey will wrap in the next few months as Studio MAPPA is working hard on his final episodes. Of course, the team isn't working alone as other studios are ...
