ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

Watch a Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Be Carefully Disassembled Before Restoration

By Jerry Perez
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKrW2_0kai0NSf00 Porsche/YouTube

Despite there being only a handful of models in the Porsche lineup—past and present—there are many models that over the years have become iconic on the street and on the track. However, some have achieved almost mythical status in the realm of historic machinery, such as the 911 Strassenversion , 911 993 GT2, 919 Hybrid Evo , and of course, likely the most photogenic and adventurous of all, the 959 Paris-Dakar (which shouldn’t be confused with the new 911 Dakar ). And now, you get to see one be painstakingly disassembled piece by piece, exposing some of its most intricate bits.

The machine recently featured on Porsche’s YouTube channel is a race-driven 959 rally car, which Museum workshop boss Kuno Werner claims will undergo a detailed restoration. Don’t dismay, however, as Porsche will leave most of its character untouched, focusing mostly on mechanicals and leaving its dirt and damage as-is for everyone to admire.

This specific unit was driven by Jacky Ickx —six-time Le Mans winner and a downright legend in Formula 1—back in the 1986 Paris-Dakar rally. It’s got 18,000 kilometers on the clock, or 11,000 miles if you prefer imperial. As Werner points out in the video, this is a bit more than the length of the race (8,700 miles), given that the engine saw plenty of testing and other action between rally stages.

Seeing a 959 Paris-Dakar have layers of protective bodywork peeled like an onion is mesmerizing, revealing what truly advanced engineering looked like back in the ’80s. Compared to modern race cars, this rally star looks like it could’ve been assembled in an amateur engineer’s garage, but this stuff was truly top-notch back in the day.

Once the body panels are off, the desert racer looks like a Ninja Turtle without its shell. It’s a bit comical how such a mean machine can look less-than-threatening without its colorful bodywork.

But not everything looks funny or basic, of course, because by the time Werner gets around to the rear, the level of skill required to stuff the turbocharged, 394-horsepower engine and its beefed-up rally-spec components is wild. Some of the components are the same or very similar to the road-going 959 , while others had to be completely redesigned to endure the extremes of the Paris-Dakar.

The eight-minute video goes into great detail about the car’s history, how specific components played a crucial role in the car’s success (this model never won but did finish in second place), and the process that it’s about to go through.

Happy watching.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

The ‘Night Terror’ Is A 3,400 HP Nissan GT-R In Drag

Say hello to what is one of the world’s quickest and most powerful Nissan GT-R drag racers. This particular GT-R has been dubbed ‘Night Terror’ by its owner and shares very little in common with its former self. Indeed, it has been so comprehensively modified that many people on social media state it shouldn’t even be considered a GT-R anymore.
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
MICHIGAN STATE
architecturaldigest.com

You Can Now Buy a Flying Superyacht—for $86 Million

In the world of transportation, there are a few universal laws: Cars drive, planes fly, and boats sail. But a new flying superyacht from Lazzarini Design Studio may soon change everything we thought we knew about travel. As reported by CNN, the concept vessel, named Plectrum, is designed with hydrofoil technology, which is best described as an an underwater fin, that allows the boat to lift off of the water’s surface and “fly” at top speeds. To do this, three hydrogen-powered motors capable of 5,000 horsepower each push the yacht up from underneath.
Top Speed

Honda's Commitment To Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Further Solidifies With The 2024 CR-V HFCV

Honda, one of the first manufacturers to truly believe in hydrogen as an alternative fuel source is not backing down from its belief and is doing everything it can to ensure the viability and future of the technology. Honda recently announced a significant expansion into its hydrogen technology, which includes a hydrogen fuel cell electric CR-V, its most popular car, coming to the United States and Japan in 2024. Featuring a system Honda co-developed with General Motors, it is said to have double the durability of the one currently in the Honda Clarity, as well as costing only one-third the price to produce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yankodesign.com

Custom Bugatti RV and other concepts show what the supercar’s DNA would look like across categories

Personally, Bugatti has the most distinctly beautiful product DNA. I remember seeing the Veyron for the first time and falling instantly in love… a feeling that’s somehow sustained across a whole variety of models even up to the Mistral which debuted just last year. There’s something absolutely captivating about its design, its proportions, and its eclectic use of curves and edgy lines. However, Bugatti’s never really gone beyond the hypercar realm… which makes me wonder, what if the French automotive company made more than just hypercars? Would that DNA work well across different automotive categories? An account that goes by the name FLYBYARTIST shared these stellar AI-generated images of what Bugatti automobiles would look like in different avatars, and to be absolutely honest, it absolutely confirms my hunch. There’s something truly spectacular about the car’s visual language, and even translating it to an ATV, RV, or van doesn’t diminish its appeal. If anything, I’ll say I like it even more!
electrek.co

Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work

A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks

We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
boatingmag.com

Boat Test: 2023 Yamaha 222XD

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. Yamaha’s 222XD brings jet propulsion and a wakesurf system together while providing access to wake sports for a friendly price. Sought-after jet benefits, including the unencumbered entry from the transom, wide-open cockpit and prop-free shallow draft, add to the 222XD’s attraction.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy