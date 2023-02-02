Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade to take place in Ouachita Parish on February 11th
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the 40th Annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade will take place in Ouachita Parish, La. The schedule of festivities will take place as listed in the table below. EventDetails. Krewe of Janus Children’s. Mardi Gras ParadeRegistration will take...
myarklamiss.com
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
ROAD CLOSURE: South Grand Street, Apple Street, and Pear Street to be closed from February 4th to February 17th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 4, 2023, to February 17, 2023, South Grand at Apple Street to South Grand at Pear Street in Monroe, La. will be temporarily closed due cross drain replacement. According to officials, motorists will be able to detour on Jackson Street.
KNOE TV8
School closures due to possible winter weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
KEDM
Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend
The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
ROAD CLOSURE: 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe remains closed after experiencing high water
UPDATE (02/02/2023) — On February 3, 2023, the City of Monroe confirmed that South 24th Street at Grammont Street and DeSiard Street Intersection has been reopened after being closed due to high water on the roadway. The 3100 block of South Grand Street in Monroe, La. remains closed. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, […]
myarklamiss.com
Louisiana Delta Community College to offer CNA classes at its Bastrop campus on February 20th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 20, 2023, to March 17, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College will offer CNA classes at its campus in Bastrop, La. Students must successfully participate in 75 classroom/lab hours and 40 clinical hours. Prior to admission, students must complete the program-approved background check and all other requirements by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Shooting claims the life of resident; Louisiana woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect
Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street.
KNOE TV8
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
myarklamiss.com
Monroe PD identifies suspect wanted in connection to South 8th Street shooting
UPDATE (02/06/2023): On February 6, 2023, the Monroe Police Department confirmed that Isszvian Webb is the suspect in the shooting that took place in the area of the 1600 block of S. 12th Street and Parkview on February 5, 2023. According to officials, Webb allegedly fired gunshots at authorities with...
myarklamiss.com
Celebrating Black History Month: The Black Art Experience
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — February is Black History Month, and to celebrate the legacy of the past and the future, we highlight local black artist Vitus Shell. Shell says he has been drawing and creating as early as three years old and believes art is a way to express yourself regardless of its medium.
Monroe PD offers up to $10K for information leading to the arrest of South 12th Street shooting suspect
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/07/2023): On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department confirmed with NBC 10 that authorities are offering up to $10,000 for the information leading up to the arrest or grand jury indictment of Isszvian Webb. Webb is wanted for three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder. If […]
Woman Killed in Traffic Accident in Bienville Parish
Police say a Jonesboro woman was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning. The wreck happened at about 10:30 a.m.on LA Hwy 507 west of LA Hwy 9. The collision involved three cars. Troopers say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer was killed in the wreck. State Police Released This Statement:. "The initial...
ktalnews.com
Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
Missing Union Parish woman found deceased in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
Bastrop man arrested for 2020 double homicide, officials confirm
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department confirmed that Zyheim Tyquin Butcher was arrested for November 29, 2020, double homicide that took place on Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Butcher was charged with two counts of Second-Degree Homicide. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November […]
Multiplatinum recording artist E-40 donates $100K to Grambling State University
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, multiplatinum recording artist and entrepreneur, Earl “E-40” Stevens, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University. According to officials, the funds will benefit the University’s music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio, which has been named in his […]
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
Monroe Police execute search warrant in response to recent shooting; man arrested for drug offenses
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1600 block of South 10th Street. NBC 10 learned that the warrant was obtained in connection with a shooting that took place in the […]
Driver crashes vehicle in Ouachita Parish while under the influence; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to LA 15 around 11:54 PM in reference to a vehicle being in a ditch. Authorities were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was asleep at the wheel. Once authorities arrived […]
