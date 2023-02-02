Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Woman mourned after fatal fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is grieving after a woman died in a house fire. The remains of the house in Wayne County were still smoldering Monday evening after it burned down Friday afternoon. Dallas Brewer lives next to the home along Queens Creek in Prichard. He says...
One dead after head-on crash with semi-truck near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning. At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person trapped inside burning car in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and Rescue Responding to Vehicle Fire in Ross County. Route 28 in Ross County is the scene of a developing emergency as fire and rescue crews respond to a vehicle fire. Eyewitnesses on the scene reported that a person is unconscious inside the burning vehicle, and passersby are attempting to get them out.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Residents concerned about road problems
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For residents on Laurel Creek Road in East Lynn, a simple trip away from home has turned into a major hassle. The only way out is littered with potholes and cracks in the road, a bridge they say they’re hesitant to cross in fear it will collapse.
WSAZ
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
WSAZ
Deputies searching for wrong-way driver
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wrong-way driver accused of causing a crash. The sheriff’s office has released surveillance video of the crash that happened at 1080 Childress Road in Alum Creek, Kanawha County on Thursday, February 2, 2023, around 11:15 a.m.
WSAZ
Person dies in house fire
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the Prichard area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Queens Creek. Additional details, including about a cause, are unavailable at this time. The...
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
WSAZ
Crash closes Route 60; 2 seriously hurt
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been seriously hurt in a head-on crash in the 5500 block of Route 60 late Thursday night. Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says two cars crashed head-on just before 11 p.m. Both drivers were trapped when crews arrived, and firefighters cut them...
WSAZ
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
WSAZ
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews...
Metro News
Wayne County fire leaves one dead
PRICHARD, W.Va. — A fire in Wayne County claimed a life. The blaze Friday afternoon destroyed a home in the Prichard community. Firefighters were called t the blaze in the 1600 block of Queen’s Creek about 1:30 p.m. The victim was discovered after the fire was under control....
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
WSAZ
Fatal crash shuts down road
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A fatal crash has shut down a road near the Wayne and Cabell County line. A person has died in a crash, according to Wayne County Emergency Management. Wayne County dispatchers said the crash happened on WV-152 between the Wayne and Cabell County line. The crash...
WSAZ
Man dead, 2-year-old injured in Wayne Co. crash
UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): A two-year-old remains in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night. The accident happened right along the lines of Wayne and Cabell Counties. Officials say one man is dead following the incident. There were four people in the car his car collided with – including a two-year-old […]
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and then going on the run for four days. At just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter have been shot. Deputies...
