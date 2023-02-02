Read full article on original website
Houston, Harris County to host third gun buyback event
Residents will now have another opportunity to sell their unwanted firearms. Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday a third gun buyback program on Saturday February 18 at Deussen Park in Northeast Harris County. The city and county previously held...
Recent winter storms show Texas faces multiple challenges in fixing power issues
One local expert says there are steps to be taken to ensure this does not happen again, but they will be costly. Additionally, the grid itself is far from fixed. Recent reports show thousands of Austin-area residents are still without power following last week's ice storm. Contrary to statewide outages in the wake of the disastrous grid failure in February 2021, this time, outages were due to local powerlines falling under the weight of ice and being taken down by falling tree branches. One local expert says there are steps to be taken to ensure this does not happen again, but they will be costly. Additionally, the grid itself is far from fixed. He calls for government action.
Saving Fairfield Lake State Park (Feb. 7, 2023)
On Tuesday’s show: Houston-area officials have announced a third gun buyback event scheduled for later this month. It’s among eight total events planned with the goal of reducing violent crime. Also this hour: Fairfield Lake State Park between Houston and Dallas is under threat of being closed down....
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls’ campaign lost $150,000 in wire fraud theft
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls' campaign account had more than $150,000 stolen from it last year through an "unauthorized wire transfer," according to new reporting. The situation has caught the attention of the Federal Election Commission, which is asking for "further clarifying information" from the Richmond Republican's campaign. The campaign first disclosed the "unauthorized payment," dated July 7, in an FEC report covering the third quarter of 2022. The campaign was able to get back most of the funds later in that period, according to the same report.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office said only a court order could force a redo of elections. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
TCEQ seeks public comment for proposed concrete batch plant near Channelview
State environmental regulators are seeking public comment for a proposed concrete batch plant in the Channelview area. If approved, the proposed plant would be located at 2715 Appelt Drive just west of Channelview and would emit “particulate matter with diameters of 10 microns or less and 2.5 microns or less,” according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
Bun B announces part of RodeoHouston Southern Takeover lineup
Rapper and Houston native Bun B announced part of his lineup at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show for Black Heritage Day on March 3. The concert, known as Southern Takeover, will include Louisiana rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh. Bun B previously said his restaurant, Trill Burgers, will have a...
