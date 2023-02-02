Read full article on original website
Gymnastics Rankings: Week 5
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week's RoadToNationals.com rankings with a 197.385. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers (3-4, 1-2 SEC) have been ranked inside the Top 10...
D1 Softball ranks Ellis top first baseman in SEC
AUBURN, Ala. – Already claiming Preseason All-SEC honors, Bri Ellis added another preseason accolade as D1 Softball ranked the sophomore the No. 5 first baseman in the country, topping the list as the highest ranked player from the Southeastern Conference. The most powerful bat in the Tiger lineup, 20...
Tennis Tigers Stay Undefeated At Home
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn remained undefeated at home in men's tennis Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center with a 5-2 win over Georgia Tech and a 6-1 victory over the College of Charleston. "I saw an entire team that was ready to fight today," Coach Bobby Reynolds said. "After...
Eshleman paces Tiger contingent through two rounds at Thomas Sharkey
STATESBORO, Ga. – Auburn men's golf junior Ryan Eshleman sits tied for 19th following a two-over performance in the opening pair of rounds at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Intercollegiate Sunday. Eshleman carded a 74 to begin the day and followed it with an even par performance in the second...
Auburn comeback bid falls short against Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn overcame a 15-point second-half deficit and had two chances to take the lead in the final seconds before falling to Arkansas 54-51 Sunday at Neville Arena, ending the Tigers' three-game SEC win streak. "We played hard in the second half," Auburn coach Johnnie Harris said....
Auburn baseball's Casey Mize highlights Diamond Club banquet
AUBURN, Ala. – As he had done five years earlier, Casey Mize attended the Auburn Diamond Club preseason banquet with his family at Neville Arena, where a Major League Baseball pitcher shared stories. Back then, it was Tim Hudson and Tom Glavine swapping big league tales in the practice...
Eshleman, Coggin notch top-10 outings to conclude Thomas Sharkey
STATESBORO, Ga. – Utilizing a pair of two-under rounds in the tournament finale, Auburn men's golfers Ryan Eshleman and Austin Coggin concluded play at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Intercollegiate Monday, finishing tied for sixth and 10th, respectively. "I got off to a great start, hitting the ball well and...
