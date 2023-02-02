Service restored to Verizon customers after nearly 12 hours

Thousands of Verizon customers in our region experienced reception problems.

Now the company has said service has been restored but several customers say their still concerned.

Many Erie County residents said they went about 12 hours without cell service.

A Verizon representative said the problem started late last night, when a fiber optic cable was cut. This damaged line caused a loss of services to residents of Erie, Corry, and Waterford.

Affected locations experienced loss of data, voice, and texting services.

“That’s my only phone. If I had a landline still, I wouldn’t have been as concerned, but I realized I couldn’t text out, I couldn’t call out,” said Linda Weber, a Verizon customer.

Many Verizon customers said they’re dependent on their cell phones to stay in touch with family.

“I was pretty upset not being able to be in touch with people that you have to worry about. It lasted quite a long time,” said Karen Hime, another Verizon customer. “When you’re paying a premium to have service you expect it to be working.”

It was a littlest bit stressful, yeah. It was kind of, very abrupt, I was not ready for it. I could text my friends on Snapchat, but I could not text my mom, so I was like, oh no, she’s going to think I’m ignoring her, but that’s not the case,” Amy Poole recounted, another Verizon customer.

Several said it’s a sign of the times.

“I kind of realized this morning, I was trying to do my homework, and it’s online, and I was like, we’re very dependent on online,” Poole continued.

“We depend on being able to be in touch with each other, and when we can’t because it’s so common that we can, then we start to worry,” Linda Weber explained.

Verizon said the issue has been resolved, however customers said they would have liked to have been notified about the outage.

