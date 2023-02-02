Read full article on original website
John Smith
3d ago
And to add that Alititude also a prob with very high mountains very few places to land let alone drive. Winter hell there to. So many problems
Reply
2
Related
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
Passengers were told overnight not to turn up for their flights after an airline collapsed for the 2nd time
Flybe warned passengers that their flights had been canceled as the airline had gone into administration and ceased trading.
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
The internet is going wild over a video of a 20-year-old Japanese woman snowboarding in a red, long-sleeved kimono
Millions of people watched Sumire Morino shred the slopes in a long-sleeved furisode kimono, which she wore to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
I'm a former cruise director. Here are 9 big mistakes I see first-time passengers make.
I've been in the cruise industry for 12 years. Before your first cruise, research ports and spring for drink packages and excursions through the ship.
At least 68 dead as plane crashes less than 30 seconds before landing in world’s riskiest place for flying
The Yeti Airlines counter at the airport in Kathmandu on Sunday. At least 68 people were killed after a Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Nepal on Sunday just seconds before it was due to land, the latest deadly air disaster in the Himalayan nation. The twin-engine ATR-72 turboprop, which took...
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Terrifying moment passengers scream as plane is hit by extreme turbulence while flying over China
Air China flight CA8524, travelling from Xi'an to Wenzhou, encountered strong air currents while flying at a high altitude. No injuries have been reported.
msn.com
Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About
People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
Centre Daily
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan
In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
For the uninitiated, Machu Picchu is a site of 15th century Inca ruins located on a mountain ridge in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. Once a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, Machu Picchu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and later, in 2007, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. With over 1.5 million visitors a year, it’s considered Peru’s most popular attraction and South America’s most famous ruins.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
TravelPulse
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight
In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
