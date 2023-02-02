ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

John Smith
3d ago

And to add that Alititude also a prob with very high mountains very few places to land let alone drive. Winter hell there to. So many problems

Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
msn.com

Flight Attendant Spills Secrets of Air Travel Passengers Don't Know About

People who fly often are awesome sources for travel tips, especially for those who may not have as much experience on planes. But no matter how much you travel, there's no topping the knowledge that flight attendants carry around with them. When it's their job to know what flying is like — and they know the insider stuff that the general public doesn't — it's a given that they'd have the best advice.
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Vice

‘Absolute Worst Nightmare’: US Ski Champion Killed by Avalanche in Japan

In his last video, U.S. freestyle skier Kyle Smaine was seen jetting down a powdery slope in central Japan, whooping and laughing. This, he said in an Instagram post, was what kept bringing him to Japan each winter—the “unbelievable snow quality.”. But just nine hours after the 31-year-old...
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
InsideHook

Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely

For the uninitiated, Machu Picchu is a site of 15th century Inca ruins located on a mountain ridge in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. Once a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, Machu Picchu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and later, in 2007, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. With over 1.5 million visitors a year, it’s considered Peru’s most popular attraction and South America’s most famous ruins.
TravelPulse

Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
