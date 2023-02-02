PITTSBURGH — Clear skies this evening will eventually bring clouds back overnight as we start much warmer Sunday morning. Temperatures will make a run towards 50 on Sunday with gusty southwest winds before some light rain showers arrive around sunset. Rain will be light and will exit Monday morning, although a few flurries may mix in overnight. We dry out Monday and Tuesday before another cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday to bring another light shower chance. Our best rain changes are Thursday and Saturday with two systems that bring more widespread rain and a cool down with Saturday's system.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO