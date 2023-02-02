Read full article on original website
wtae.com
First responders worry about a derailment in downtown Pittsburgh similar to East Palestine
PITTSBURGH — A derailment in downtown Pittsburghsimilar to the incident in East Palestine, Ohio, could be devastating, according to area fire officials. In a speech two years ago, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones recalled then-Mayor Bill Peduto waking him up in the middle of the night after reading about trains loaded with crude oil going through downtown.
wtae.com
What to know about explosion fears in the Ohio train derailment
Officials tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the situation at the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, is worsening. Nearly 50 Norfolk Southern rail cars derailed Friday night. And that it's not a matter of if but when an explosion will occur. Mayor Trent Conaway has urged people to...
wtae.com
Blackhawk, Western Beaver schools dismissing early due to train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Students in theBlackhawk and Western Beaver County school districts will be dismissed early on Monday due to the massive train derailment in nearby East Palestine, Ohio. Blackhawk said high school dismissal will be at 12:15 p.m., followed by the middle school at 12:45 p.m. and...
wtae.com
East Palestine evacuated residents: 'It's terrifying' as train derailment site worsens
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has now forced many families to leave their homes. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice Sunday night after a "drastic change in temperature" in one of the rail cars. The release states that it could lead to "catastrophic tanker failure," leading to an explosion that could send deadly shrapnel as far as one mile.
wtae.com
Water main breaks near city hall in Uniontown
A water main break near city hall in Uniontown is impacting customers in the Fayette County city. The photographer at the scene reports as many as 5,000 customers may be affected by this break. Video just in from the scene shows crews from Pennsylvania American Water blocking off the area...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 USFL schedule released
The Pittsburgh Maulers 2023 season schedule was released by the USFL on Tuesday morning. The team's season opener is set for April 16 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama. Maulers home games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The venue will...
wtae.com
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition Monday night after police found him stabbed in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood. Pittsburgh police responded around 7:18 p.m. to calls of a man stabbed at a home on the 2900 block of Zephyr Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest and neck area.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
wtae.com
Minivan crashes through patio of Bloomfield restaurant
A restaurant in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood spent Sunday cleaning up after a minivan drove through its outdoor patio. A viewer shared this video with us from The Station on Liberty Avenue. The general manager tells us city cameras captured the van plowing into the patio early yesterday morning and crashing...
wtae.com
List of Beaver County road closures due to Ohio train derailment
As the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, worsened late Sunday night, fears of an explosion led to mandatory evacuations for residents within a mile radius of the train derailment site. That includes Darlington Township in Beaver County. PennDOT announced a list of roadway closures and detours due to the developing...
wtae.com
Warmer with late day showers Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clear skies this evening will eventually bring clouds back overnight as we start much warmer Sunday morning. Temperatures will make a run towards 50 on Sunday with gusty southwest winds before some light rain showers arrive around sunset. Rain will be light and will exit Monday morning, although a few flurries may mix in overnight. We dry out Monday and Tuesday before another cold front arrives Tuesday into Wednesday to bring another light shower chance. Our best rain changes are Thursday and Saturday with two systems that bring more widespread rain and a cool down with Saturday's system.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating possible shooting in Knoxville
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. Allegheny County 911 said they sent police and EMS to the intersection of Grimes and Mathews Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Our crew spotted multiple officers looking for clues at the intersection.
wtae.com
Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild set 2023 opening dates
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood and its sister parks are getting ready to open for the season. (Related video above: How does the Racer switch sides? "Ask Kelly" explains!) Kennywood has posted its 2023 schedule, showing that the park will be open on weekends starting April 22 and daily beginning on Memorial Day weekend.
wtae.com
Disturbed coming to Star Lake on 2023 tour with Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Another big rock tour is coming to the Pittsburgh area this summer. Disturbed will bring their "Take Back Your Life" tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Saturday, Aug. 26, with special guests Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer. Tickets go on sale to the...
wtae.com
One police officer dead, another injured after shooting in McKeesport
One police officer is dead and another has been injured after a shooting in McKeesport Monday. Allegheny County police responded to the scene around 12:11 p.m. on a domestic call. Police said they were told of a subject in a mental health crisis and were warned he may be armed.
wtae.com
Charges filed after man stabbed with scissors in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after allegedly stabbing a man with a pair of scissors. A criminal complaint for James Warren Hudson, Jr., 26, said the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday at a home on Zephyr Avenue in Sheraden.
wtae.com
Man accused of charging at state troopers with knife
A man is facing charges after barricading himself inside a home and charging at state police with a knife. It happened early Sunday morning at a home on Collins Avenue in East Pittsburgh. Troopers say Edward Acrie was violating a protection from abuse order and making violent threats toward a...
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
wtae.com
Wrestlers take to the mat to honor life of 13-year-old boy
Hundreds of athletes gathered for a wrestling tournament to honor a 13 year-old-boy who was killed in a car accident. The Jayden Anderson Memorial Tournament was held in Coraopolis Sunday at the Greater Pittsburgh Sports Complex. Jayden was the passenger of a car that crashed in West Pike Township, Washington...
