WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg Association seeks applicants for “Launch LYH”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association is calling on current and potential business owners for a chance to cash in on a portion of $115,000 in grant funding. “Launch LYH is a program put on by the Downtown Lynchburg Association that is meant to be put in place...
WSLS
The Gauntlet business program set to begin this week
Classes start tomorrow for the 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program. The Gauntlet is open to entrepreneurs all across our region — no matter their experience level. It’s a 10-week business program that teaches entrepreneurs how to make a business plan. Natalie Ashton, owner of Electric Iris,...
WSLS
Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members
ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
WSLS
Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
WSLS
Famous Anthony’s in Lynchburg closing permanently Sunday, Feb. 12
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Famous Anthony’s in the Hill City will be permanently shutting its doors soon. The restaurant made the official announcement in a Facebook post and said the decision to close wasn’t an easy one. “It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel...
WSLS
Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
WDBJ7.com
Construction continues at Tyson Foods facility in Danville, set to open in August
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues at the future Tyson Foods facility at the Cane Creek Centre industrial park in Danville. Tyson Foods began construction on its 325,000-square-foot facility in 2021. The $300 million investment will create around 400 jobs. “Anytime you bring a name, like Tyson Foods to the...
tourcounsel.com
Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia
Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list.
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Bites: Coffee and delicious treats at Caffé Museo
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Perhaps the most unique place for a pick-me-up in Southwest Virginia, Caffé Museo serves up delicious coffee, treats and a slice of caffeinated history. Located in the 1905 Alleghany Building, Caffé Museo is a culmination of owner Judith Sivonda’s collection of antique coffee grinders...
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WBTM
ValleyStar Credit Union Announces Elizondo-Eastridge as New VP of Commercial Lending
ValleyStar Credit Union has announced Katy Elizondo-Eastridge as its vice president of commercial lending to develop and execute strategic plans for commercial lending that minimize risk and ensure that policies align with company objectives. Katy began her career as a member service officer at ValleyStar six years ago. She was...
WSLS
Rewarding local high school seniors with the first WSLS 10 Scholarships
ROANOKE, Va. – College can get expensive but WSLS 10 wants to help. For the first time, there are two WSLS 10 scholarships for high school seniors. They are $2,000 each. Twenty-six counties and dozens of cities—that’s how big the WSLS 10 coverage area is. It’s made up of thousands of people, and many of them are teens.
WSLS
Roanoke Dunkin’ teams up with Virginia Tech volleyball player to ‘share the donut love’
ROANOKE, Va. – Dunkin’ Donuts announced that it is “sharing the donut love” along with Team Dunkin’ member Cara Lewis, Virginia Tech volleyball’s dynamic middle blocker, at its Roanoke location on Brandon Avenue. Lewis surprised guests with free heart-shaped donuts, as well as free...
WSLS
Bedford County school board member taken into custody Monday for assault and battery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County school board member was taken into custody Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) for assault and battery, court records indicate. Matthew Holbrook has been serving on the school board since Nov. 2, 2021, and represents District 2, which covers Moneta Elementary School, Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School.
