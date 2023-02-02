ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSLS

The Gauntlet business program set to begin this week

Classes start tomorrow for the 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program. The Gauntlet is open to entrepreneurs all across our region — no matter their experience level. It’s a 10-week business program that teaches entrepreneurs how to make a business plan. Natalie Ashton, owner of Electric Iris,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members

ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Housing Authority hosts first community cookout of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is cooking up something to try and address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the city. Greg Goodman is the Director of Community Support Services for the authority. He said this is the first cookout in a series they will have throughout the year.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia

Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Blue Ridge Bites: Coffee and delicious treats at Caffé Museo

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Perhaps the most unique place for a pick-me-up in Southwest Virginia, Caffé Museo serves up delicious coffee, treats and a slice of caffeinated history. Located in the 1905 Alleghany Building, Caffé Museo is a culmination of owner Judith Sivonda’s collection of antique coffee grinders...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Rewarding local high school seniors with the first WSLS 10 Scholarships

ROANOKE, Va. – College can get expensive but WSLS 10 wants to help. For the first time, there are two WSLS 10 scholarships for high school seniors. They are $2,000 each. Twenty-six counties and dozens of cities—that’s how big the WSLS 10 coverage area is. It’s made up of thousands of people, and many of them are teens.
ROANOKE, VA

