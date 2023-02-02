Read full article on original website
Spring Get On & Go bus passes for students available Feb. 15
OCCK Transportation has announced the availability of the Spring 2023 Pass of the CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Spring Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from March 1 to May 31. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.
KS Supreme Court to conduct special evening session in Concordia
TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will conduct a special evening session April 11 in Concordia as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary. The court will be in session from 6:30 p.m. to about 8 p.m....
Airport maintenance base funding, zoning changes on City of Salina agenda
Zoning changes, banking services, and proposed funding for a SkyWest overnight maintenance base at Salina Regional Airport are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. About the meeting. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300...
Cloud County Community College announces Fall 2022 honors
CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the Fall 2022 Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.66-3.899. Area students on the list are:
City of Salina: Manhole work closes down some lanes at Iron and Ohio
Through Tuesday, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will be adjusting the manholes at the E. Iron Avenue/Ohio Street intersection to be level with recent resurfacing. To do so, they are closing the outside lanes of Ohio Street at E. Iron Avenue and the westbound E. Iron Street to northbound...
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
City of Salina announces street sealing work
Today through Friday Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
SFHC's new mobile medical unit available for public tours on Saturday
Salina Family Healthcare Center has a new mobile medical unit and they want you to see it!. The new mobile medical unit will allow the SFHC's outreach team to travel and offer medical services without patients needing to go to the SFHC facility at 651 E. Prescott Road or even leave rural communities, SFHC noted in a news release.
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blundell, James Lee; 47; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
Area students celebrate Chiefs, Super Bowl with spirit weeks
With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, a number of area schools are participating in Chiefs or Super Bowl spirit weeks. You can listen to the game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) and 99KG (99.9 FM).
Rented e-bike stolen from central Salina residence
Police are looking for the person who stole an e-bike from a central Salina residence on Friday. A Salina man reported to police that he was renting a Nakto 26-inch Santa Monica e-bike from Aaron's, 2545 Market Place. He had arrived at his residence in the 300 block of S. Eighth Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday and had secured the e-bike with two chains and a padlock, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
🎥Watch live as Beloit pays a visit to Southeast of Saline tonight!
The Trojan War is on again as Beloit visits Southeast of Saline tonight. If you can't make it to the games, we have you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910 AM...
Lady Trojans return home seeking sweep over Beloit
With just five games remaining in their regular season, including four more league games, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will return to the Purple Palace on Tuesday evening for round two of the Trojan War with Beloit. Southeast comes into this contest at 13-2 and 5-1 in...
Souper Bowl of Hope provides soup collection update
So far, the Souper Bowl of hope has collected almost 20,000 cans of soup (cash & cans). Our goal is 57,000 cans (because it’s Super Bowl 57). This number does not include the churches and businesses that are collecting soup on their own!. If you have soup that needs...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Great Bend man.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
CORRECTION: KHP dispatch open house: Learn what it takes to be a voice supporting the badge
CORRECTION: KHP has informed Salina Post that the information provided for the below story is from KHP Lieutenant Alex Taylor. The story has been changed to reflect that. Get an up-close look at what it takes to be a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) dispatcher during an open house Feb. 28.
