Salina, KS

Spring Get On & Go bus passes for students available Feb. 15

OCCK Transportation has announced the availability of the Spring 2023 Pass of the CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Spring Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from March 1 to May 31. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.
SALINA, KS
Cloud County Community College announces Fall 2022 honors

CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College has announced the names of students on the Fall 2022 Honor Roll. To be named to this honor roll, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.66-3.899. Area students on the list are:
CONCORDIA, KS
City of Salina announces street sealing work

Today through Friday Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
SALINA, KS
SFHC's new mobile medical unit available for public tours on Saturday

Salina Family Healthcare Center has a new mobile medical unit and they want you to see it!. The new mobile medical unit will allow the SFHC's outreach team to travel and offer medical services without patients needing to go to the SFHC facility at 651 E. Prescott Road or even leave rural communities, SFHC noted in a news release.
SALINA, KS
Saline County escapee Steven Moss dead in Geneseo

An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said during a media briefing on Dec. 29. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup, but it took off and a pursuit ensued, first through multiple Salina neighborhoods and then in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln, and Ellsworth counties.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blundell, James Lee; 47; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Rented e-bike stolen from central Salina residence

Police are looking for the person who stole an e-bike from a central Salina residence on Friday. A Salina man reported to police that he was renting a Nakto 26-inch Santa Monica e-bike from Aaron's, 2545 Market Place. He had arrived at his residence in the 300 block of S. Eighth Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday and had secured the e-bike with two chains and a padlock, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Lady Trojans return home seeking sweep over Beloit

With just five games remaining in their regular season, including four more league games, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will return to the Purple Palace on Tuesday evening for round two of the Trojan War with Beloit. Southeast comes into this contest at 13-2 and 5-1 in...
BELOIT, KS
Souper Bowl of Hope provides soup collection update

So far, the Souper Bowl of hope has collected almost 20,000 cans of soup (cash & cans). Our goal is 57,000 cans (because it’s Super Bowl 57). This number does not include the churches and businesses that are collecting soup on their own!. If you have soup that needs...
SALINA, KS
