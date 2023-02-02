ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdhn.com

Man suspected of Illinois murder arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man suspected of murdering a woman in Illinois has been arrested in Huntsville, according to the Rockford Police Department. William Christopher Jones, 40, is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson at a Pinnon’s meat market/deli in Rockford, Illinois in early January.
