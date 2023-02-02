Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt eyes second-year leap with key offseason work

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Cam Taylor-Britt says this is a huge offseason for him as he starts prep for his sophomore season.

From the sounds of it, CTB wants to hit on that fabled second-year leap.

Fresh off earning critical starting experience with Chidobe Awuzie lost for the season, CTB says he’s going to work on key areas of his game this season to come back even better.

“This is a big offseason for me,” Taylor-Britt said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Change of direction, getting out of my breaks, having good feet on the line. Working on different coverages. I want to keep my eyes where they need to be on certain route combinations.”

On paper, CTB will be the starting boundary cornerback next year across from Chidobe Awuzie, with Mike Hilton remaining in the slot.

While CTB wasn’t perfect as a rookie by any means, he also wasn’t supposed to see that many reps, which should turn out good for his development over time. He continually seemed to improve in coverage and brought a Leon Hall-esque physicality to attacking the running game that fits in well with the current defense.