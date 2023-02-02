Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Fest wins ‘Event of the Year’ state-wide festival award
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual coastal event has won a state-wide award. Ocean Fest was named ‘Event of The Year’ by the North Carolina Association of Festival & Events in Charlotte. The nonprofit Surf City-based festival was awarded top honors in the annual industry excellence...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire
Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival. The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast. Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to...
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Moores Creek National Battlefield asking artists to create pieces for public use area
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — Moores Creek National Battlefield and Pender Arts Council are partnering in a call for artists. The call is for New Hanover County artists 18 years and older. Artists are asked to submit their original two-dimensional work in the medium of their choice. Winning artwork will...
Boats with possible balloon debris spotted in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible debris from the suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted Sunday being transported on boats in North Myrtle Beach. Video from Brady Deal shows what could be debris from the balloon on boats at Johnny Causey Landing. News13 reached out to federal officials to confirm if what is seen […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch holding second community cleanup of year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weeks after collecting 1,600 pound of trash around Wilmington, another cleanup Saturday is being held in the area. Cape Fear River Watch is partnering with Keep New Hanover Beautiful for a cleanup on February 11th. The cleanup will take place in an area that drains...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Boards Across CB’ installation showcases local creative talent
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — 55 local artists were given the chance to display their work across 59 surfboards on Monday during the ‘Boards Across CB’ event. The community donated 70 boards for use, and the artists chose how they wanted to design and decorate them. The boards were displayed for 3 months in local businesses and are available for the public to view for 2 days before they are auctioned off.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Juvenile sea turtle named ‘Pixie Dust’ recovering quickly at rehabilitation center
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is working magic on a sea turtle named ‘Pixie Dust’. The juvenile green sea turtle is healing from severe wounds on her underside of her shell, after being brought cold-stunned to the center on December 22nd.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington Fire Department reflects on African American Company history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In honor of Black History Month, the Wilmington Fire Department is taking a look back at the history of African Americans with the Department. Before the days of the paid department, there were volunteer fire companies that worked to fight fires in the 19th century, both before and after the Civil War.
WMBF
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS kindergarten class nearing goal, receives Valentine’s Day cards from 46 of 50 states
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have an exciting update for a story we brought you a couple weeks ago. A New Hanover County elementary school is participating in a Valentine’s Day project hoping to get letters from all 50 states in America. They’re very close to...
whqr.org
Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter
It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
