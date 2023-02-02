ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ocean Fest wins ‘Event of the Year’ state-wide festival award

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual coastal event has won a state-wide award. Ocean Fest was named ‘Event of The Year’ by the North Carolina Association of Festival & Events in Charlotte. The nonprofit Surf City-based festival was awarded top honors in the annual industry excellence...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scarless Vein Care by Dr. Kamran Reopens Office in Mayfaire

Kamran Goudarzi, MD, FICS, FACS, DABVLM today announced the grand [re]opening of Scarless Vein Care’s newest office in Wilmington, NC. The new state-of-the-art practice is located within Mayfaire, behind Harris Teeter. The address is 6752 Rock Spring Rd, Suite #200 at the former site of Vein Clinics of America. This location may seem familiar to many former patients as it was once the flagship office of Scarless Vein Care. In 2014, Scarless Vein Care was acquired by DermOne, which was then later acquired by Vein Clinics of America in 2018. Dr. Kamran retained ownership of his brand Scarless Vein Care, among other assets. When he resigned from Vein Clinics of America in April of 2020, he reopened Scarless Vein Care’s first location in Leland at Waterford Medical Center. DermOne and Vein Clinics of America are no longer in the Wilmington-area market and Scarless Vein Care is expanding in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Downtown Wilmington hosts 43rd Annual NC Jazz Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Some stars of the music world came out to Downtown Wilmington this weekend for an annual music festival. The North Carolina Jazz Festival took place in Downtown Wilmington Thursday through Saturday at the Hotel Ballast. Jazz all-stars from across the country, and even internationally, rotated to...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear River Watch holding second community cleanup of year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weeks after collecting 1,600 pound of trash around Wilmington, another cleanup Saturday is being held in the area. Cape Fear River Watch is partnering with Keep New Hanover Beautiful for a cleanup on February 11th. The cleanup will take place in an area that drains...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Boards Across CB’ installation showcases local creative talent

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — 55 local artists were given the chance to display their work across 59 surfboards on Monday during the ‘Boards Across CB’ event. The community donated 70 boards for use, and the artists chose how they wanted to design and decorate them. The boards were displayed for 3 months in local businesses and are available for the public to view for 2 days before they are auctioned off.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
whqr.org

Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter

It takes dozens of volunteers to run a warming shelter, starting with the set-up crew. They wrestle with cots and set out blankets on each, working to provide shelter for dozens of unhoused residents in Wilmington. Every winter, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees for two nights in a row,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘We ain’t got nowhere to go:’ Community reacts to ordinance banning sleeping on New Hanover County property

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In a four-to-one vote on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners banned sleeping on county property from 10 pm to 7 am. This comes after the commissioners heard a presentation on January 23 about criminal activity, littering, and using outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners voted on the ordinance last month following the presentation. It also resulted in a four-to-one vote, with Jonathan Barfield being the only dissenting vote. However, because it was the adoption of an ordinance without a public hearing, the vote had to be unanimous to forgo the second reading.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WILMINGTON, NC

