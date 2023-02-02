Read full article on original website
Winter weather will bring snow from Southwest to New England
A powerful storm is forecast to bring winter weather, including several inches of snow, from the Southwest to New England. More snow is expected across the Plains and Great Lakes.
KNOE TV8
School closures due to possible winter weather
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
18 million people to be hit by ice storms, ‘hazardous winter weather’ this week, forecasters predict
(NEXSTAR) – A wide swath of America is bracing for ice, snow and other winter weather dangers to blast through this week. The biggest band of bad weather stretches from Texas through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, southern Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia. More than 23 million across the nine states were under a Winter Weather Advisory on Monday.
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
School closings for Wednesday
Some schools will be closed Wednesday as a winter weather advisory has been issued for the area. The following schools have cancelled class: Port HuronCardinal MooneyMarysvilleEast ChinaMemphisLandmark Academy This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: School closings for Wednesday
Winter Storm To Bring Accumulating Snow Tonight Through Saturday, Details
A potent winter storm will impact portions of the forecast area starting late tonight, maximizing Saturday morning and ending Saturday afternoon/evening. Read on for the full details with the ISC models for snow and wind within this article...
AOL Corp
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system's heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Public schools will be closed Thursday because of icy conditions
Christian County Public Schools will remain closed Thursday while the county’s three private schools — University Heights Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and Heritage Christian Academy — will return to classes but on a one-hour delay. The public schools will continue non-traditional instruction, the district...
What to know about the storm expected to hit the South
Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast. Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared. This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
