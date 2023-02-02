Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip
Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
5 of the Best Costco Deals for February 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. You may want to add these to...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
Motley Fool
Baby Formula Blues Hit Abbott Laboratories Stock Hard in 2022. Can It Rebound in 2023?
Abbott Laboratories is coming off a lackluster 2022, when sales showed minimal growth. Multiple headwinds negated the diversified business that usually makes Abbott a safe buy. Loosening COVID-19 restrictions in China could help Abbott's medical device sales this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?
The stock's fortunes haven't improved, however, and another reverse split may be on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power Stock Fell 5% Today
Hydrogen fans predict that hydrogen gas could be a $12 trillion market by 2050. Europe alone may invest 240 billion in converting to hydrogen. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Tesla, Apple, and 1-800-Flowers.com this week. Tesla Motors is up 87% since bottoming out four weeks ago. It has moved higher in 10 of the past 11 trading days. It's OK to exhale here. Apple and 1-800-Flowers.com reported very different quarterly results last week. Both...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Already Doubled in 2023 -- Could They Keep Rising?
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Offerpad Solutions and Redfin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Offerpad Solutions, Opendoor Technologies, and Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2023 $7 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
It is getting harder and harder to stay bullish on Amazon after weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Most of the company's challenges are transitory and don't destroy the long-term thesis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
Airbnb is building a rock-solid foundation for the future. Mastercard is seeing steady growth and is well-poised to withstand near-term choppy waters. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Pinterest Stock Drops on Revenue Miss and Light Guidance
Fourth-quarter revenue grew 3.6% year over year, slightly short of Wall Street's consensus estimate for 4.7% growth. The quarter's adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share beat the $0.27 per share analysts had expected. Guidance for Q1 2023 revenue growth was in the low-single-digit percentage range, less than the 7.3% the...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy In 2023 and Hold Forever
Even in a down market, consumers are still spending money online and buying staple items. Shopify is investing in the long-term vision for its business. Costco is growing its member base and continues to deliver robust shareholder returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now
Nike is back in growth mode, and investors ought to pay attention. Despite the stock's many positives, inventory issues are worth watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Napco Security Technologies Rose as Much as 18% Today
Napco Security Technologies released fiscal second-quarter 2023 earnings. The security products and services company reported record sales. Napco outperformed, by a wide margin, on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Comments / 0