It was reported back on December 13th that Matt Riddle was suspended after failing WWE’s wellness policy for the second time. At the same time, it was also revealed that he had previously failed the wellness policy for the first time earlier that summer, which went unnoticed until his second failure. Now though having attended rehab, he is back home and on Twitter has shared a new look alongside his adult movie star girlfriend, Misha Montana. Showing he has grown a mustache and is sporting a tooth grill.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO