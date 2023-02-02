Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
The Ringer
Fantasy Wrestling Trades Before the NBA Trade Deadline
This week, Dave and Kaz welcome Ben, Phil, and Brian, and they start off the show by discussing the fallout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn (04:07) and NXT Vengeance Day (10:33). Then, as the NBA trade deadline nears, they fantasy book a few trades between WWE, AEW, New Japan, and other various pro wrestling promotions (21:26).
webisjericho.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off His New Look Following Rehab
It was reported back on December 13th that Matt Riddle was suspended after failing WWE’s wellness policy for the second time. At the same time, it was also revealed that he had previously failed the wellness policy for the first time earlier that summer, which went unnoticed until his second failure. Now though having attended rehab, he is back home and on Twitter has shared a new look alongside his adult movie star girlfriend, Misha Montana. Showing he has grown a mustache and is sporting a tooth grill.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim On How WWE Men Feel About Intergender Spots
The merits of intergender wrestling have been up for debate for years. While it has certainly been more prevalent in other promotions, WWE has long put the kibosh on it with very few exceptions. However, one Superstar who'd certainly like to see more of it weaved into modern-day WWE is The O.C.'s Mia Yim — also known as Michin.
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Overcomes the Odds, Retains Title at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– The odds were stacked against her, but WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was able to retain her title against Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in tonight’s Triple Threat Match for the title. Roxanne Perez managed to overcome Jayne and Dolin attempting to get...
slamwrestling.net
Raw: A legend bails out Becky
We’re on the road to Elimination Chamber and the ultimate test for Triple H – the test of avoiding the temptation for a re-enactment of the Montreal Screwjob. Tonight’s stop is in the home of NXT, Orlando. Canadians start off the show with naturally-born hoser Edge, and...
bodyslam.net
Chelsea Green Says She Is Going To Report Adam Pearce To HR
Chelsea Green made her return to the WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble match by entering in the number 20 spot only to be eliminated within five seconds by Rhea Ripley thereby setting the record for the least time spent in the women’s Royal Rumble match. It looks like...
