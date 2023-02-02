ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
NPR

China reacts to the U.S. shooting down a suspected spy balloon

China expressed anger after the U.S. shot down a huge balloon China claims was a civilian airship. The incident has further strained relations. The balloon may be popped, but the saga continues. Yesterday afternoon, a U.S. F-22 fighter jet took aim and fired a missile that successfully brought down what U.S. officials say was a Chinese spy balloon. Here's President Biden afterwards.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
NPR

The U.S. has detected 4 other recent spy balloons. Why didn't we hear about them?

Given the hullabaloo over the Chinese surveillance balloon, you'd think something like this never happened before. But it has. At least four times in recent years. Given the commotion over the Chinese surveillance balloon, you'd think something like this has never happened before, but it has, at least four other times in recent years. So why didn't we hear about it? NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre has been looking into that. Hi, Greg.
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
NPR

What we can learn about a Chinese balloon now that the U.S. has shot it down

Sometime soon, the U.S. military may tell us what they found aboard a Chinese balloon. What the U.S. called a surveillance craft over U.S. territory and China called an errant weather balloon went down over the weekend. A U.S. fighter jet punctured it with a missile, and it fell into the Atlantic. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Dennis Blair served as director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, and he's on the line. Admiral, welcome back.
NPR

The look from inside Iran after nationwide protests

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly gets a look inside Iran since popular protests rocked the sanction-ridden nation last September. The economy has tanked, with prices doubling or even tripling. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. And we go next to a place we rarely hear from firsthand - Iran. Since last September, the country...
NPR

Sen. Michael Bennett on why he's in favor of a TikTok ban

We're going to start with the dramatic confrontation between the U.S. and China over that giant balloon discovered floating at high altitude over the U.S. last week. If you recall, China says it was just a weather balloon inadvertently blown off course. The Biden administration says China was using it for surveillance and shot it down yesterday. And the administration canceled - or rather postponed - a planned visit to Beijing by the U.S. secretary of state. Earlier today, Beijing criticized the shootdown, calling it an overreaction. And the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing, quote, "reserves the right to make further responses if necessary," unquote. We're going to hear now from Senator Michael Bennet, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He's a Democrat from Colorado, and he's with us now. Senator Bennet, thanks so much for joining us.
COLORADO STATE
NPR

Examining the Wagner Group, a private military company that Russia has relied on

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to András Rácz of the German Council on Foreign Relations, about the Russian-allied paramilitary organization Wagner Group, which is operating in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The first year of Russia's war in Ukraine revealed a lot about the invaders military. It exposed many Russian...
NPR

This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness

Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Why the earthquake caused so much damage in Turkey, despite being long overdue

A devastating earthquake has struck southern Turkey and Northern Syria. It's a seismically active part of the world known for big quakes. Seismologists say that this section of Turkey was long overdue for a big earthquake. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more on why the quake still caused so much damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy