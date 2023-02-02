ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Northwestern University

High-tech golf practice ranges, fitting sessions help make sport’s advancements accessible to public

Topgolf in Schaumburg and other locations offers a unique type of golf driving range, structured as an entertainment complex with full-service food and drinks. Topgolf hitting bays are available at an hourly rate ranging from $32-$52, and each Topgolf location internationally is staffed with multiple teaching professionals available for hourly lessons.
SCHAUMBURG, IL

