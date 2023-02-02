MIAMI - Two words parents never want to hear from their child at school, "code red." Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown on Monday afternoon after shots rang out in the late afternoon."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School. A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO