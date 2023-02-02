ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Click10.com

Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Trial begins in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion began with opening statements at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder

MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police

Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Suspects crash stolen truck, steal woman’s SUV, Doral police say

DORAL, Fla. – Police are investigating after they said a set of suspects crashed a stolen truck, fled and then stole a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon. According to Doral police, an automated license plate reader picked up the stolen blue Ford F-250 as it drove on Northwest 87th Avenue from 12th Street.
DORAL, FL
Lansing Daily

17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Teen shot outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Two words parents never want to hear from their child at school, "code red."  Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown on Monday afternoon after shots rang out in the late afternoon."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School.  A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

