Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Police: ‘I will make sure you don’t live,’ nurse tells Miami cop after nightclub arrest
MIAMI – A nurse who was arrested early Monday morning told a Miami police officer that she would make sure he didn’t live if he ever ended up at the medical facility where she works, authorities said. According to her arrest report, officers initially responded to Miami nightclub...
Click10.com
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
Click10.com
Reward offered for information about fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 25th...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested in connection to deadly FHP shootout near Tampa
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A Hialeah man has been arrested after a wild chase that ended with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being shot. The FHP said it all started early Saturday morning when a trooper came upon two men apparently stealing from a pickup truck on I-75. FHP...
Click10.com
Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
Click10.com
Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
Click10.com
Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood faces rash of mail thefts, some caught on video
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood are banding together in an effort to thwart thieves they say have been relentlessly targeting their mailboxes. The thieves have been caught on surveillance camera stealing mail from residents in the Lime Wood Grove neighborhood in the county’s Richmond...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Trial begins in murder of rapper XXXTentacion
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion began with opening statements at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
WSVN-TV
18-year-old shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street. There is a command post a block away from the taped off shooting...
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to a grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have...
Click10.com
Notary charged in beating case that landed 2 Hialeah cops, businessman in jail
MIAMI – Authorities charged a fourth man they say was connected to the attempted coverup of the beating of a handcuffed homeless man by a pair of since-fired Hialeah police officers. On Jan. 26, prosecutors announced the arrests of officers Rafael Quinones Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22, along...
Click10.com
Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder
MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
Click10.com
Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
Click10.com
Teens’ families sue Homestead police after chase leads to deadly canal crash
MIAMI – Family members of two of the three teenagers killed in a Feb. 2021 crash in Homestead announced legal action against the city’s police department Monday morning. They held a news conference outside of the Miami-Dade courthouse at 10 a.m., announcing a wrongful death lawsuit. Attorneys for...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police
Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
WSVN-TV
Ex-Hialeah Police officers accused of beating homeless man face judge during bond hearing
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Hialeah police officers being held on the other side of a jail cell faced a judge who will now decide if they can be released. On Monday, those former officers appeared before a judge for a hearing to determine if they will stay in jail until their trial or if they’ll be granted bond.
Click10.com
Parents voice concern, frustration after student shot outside Miami-Dade school
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Parents of students at Miami Norland Senior High School spoke to Local 10 News Tuesday, a day after a student was shot outside the campus in Miami Gardens. “My niece and my son goes over to the junior high, and my niece is at the...
Click10.com
Suspects crash stolen truck, steal woman’s SUV, Doral police say
DORAL, Fla. – Police are investigating after they said a set of suspects crashed a stolen truck, fled and then stole a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon. According to Doral police, an automated license plate reader picked up the stolen blue Ford F-250 as it drove on Northwest 87th Avenue from 12th Street.
17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Teen shot outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - Two words parents never want to hear from their child at school, "code red." Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown on Monday afternoon after shots rang out in the late afternoon."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School. A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard...
Comments / 0